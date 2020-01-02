Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits 2020

Lexus Blackburn Bay Crits

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Over three days, starting on January 3, the cream of Australian cycling line up on three different courses around Geelong: on Ritchie Boulevard's fast, tight 650m lap for the opening race, followed by Eastern Gardens on a 1.2km course, on January 4, and then in Williamstown, closer to Melbourne, on January 5, on a 900m crit course.

As well as the individual winners of each race, an overall men's and women's winner is crowned upon the completion of the three races.

In 2019, the overall winners were defending women's champion Valentina Scandolara of Italy and Austria's Marco Haller in the men's series, with wins along the way for Caleb Ewan, Amanda Spratt, Chloe Hosking and Peta Mullens.

The Bay Crits have run every year – bar 1991 and 2018 – since 1989, and past winners have included Kathy Bates, Kathy Watt, Robbie McEwen and Baden Cooke.