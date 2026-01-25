ProVelo Super League: Tom Cornish and Keira Will win SA Kick It stage 2 criterium
Will pips stage 1 time trial winner Alyssa Polites right on the line
Keira Will (Red Cat Cycling) and Tom Cornish (Team Brennan) were victorious at the SA Kick It stage 2 criterium, as the first round of the ProVelo Super League continued to unfold in Adelaide.
It was the second victory running for Team Brennan in the men's race, with Cornish coming through from the outside to beat Graeme Frislie while his CCACHE x Bodywrap teammate Kurt Eather also took third.
In the women's competition, Will snuck ahead of stage 1 winner Alyssa Polites (Meridian Blue Cycling) with a throw on the line, while it was Belinda Bailey (NST/RMO) in third.
The criterium played out on a 1.3km circuit at Victoria Park, which on Tuesday evening was home to the finale of the men's Santos Tour Down Under Prologue. It followed on from a time trial, won by Polites and Conor Leahy (Team Brennan), and the racing will conclude with a road race at the Bend Motorsport Park.
The competition is starting early in the day, with a 7am start for the women and 9:40am for the men in a move that should help escape the worst of the extreme heat forecast for Monday, with the maximum temperature in Adelaide forecast to reach 45°C.
Position
Rider
TIme
1
Tom Cornish
56:10
2
Graeme Frislie
+0
3
Kurt Eather
+0
4
Oscar Gallagher
+0
5
Ollie Jirovec
+0
Position
Rider
TIme
1
Keira Will
57:42
2
Alyssa Polites
+0
3
Belinda Bailey
+0
4
Odette Lynch
+0
5
Amelie Sanders
+0
