Gree - Tour of Guangxi 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date October 12-17, 2023 Start Location Beihai Finish Location Guilin Distance 958.8km 2019 Winner Enric Mas

Milan Vader takes overall victory at Gree-Tour of Guangxi

Stage 6: Olav Kooij wins final stage

The WorldTour season ended with a familiar sight, as Jumbo-Visma completed a double triumph on the final day of the Tour of Guangxi. Olav Kooij produced a late, late surge to win stage 6 in Guilin, while Milan Vader finished safely in the peloton to secure final overall victory.

Stage 5: Juan Sebastian Molano shoots through gap to victory

Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) threaded his way through the pack beside the barriers, to claim victory in the sprint on stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi. Milan Vader (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the pack to maintain his overall race lead ahead of the final stage.

Stage 4: Milan Vader climbs to first pro victory

Milan Vader (Jumbo-Visma) secured his first professional road victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi. He was part of a lead group that formed on the queen stage and then made his winning move in the final few hundred metres to take the win. Vader's performance also moved him up into the overall race lead.

Stage 3: Olav Kooij emerges from the chaos to win sprint

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) managed to fight his way through mayhem to sprint to victory from a reduced bunch on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi. In the overall standings, Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Deceuninck) moved into the race leader's red jersey after picking up time bonuses in the day's break.

Stage 2: Jonathan Milan keeps rivals at bay with unrelenting charge

Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious) hit the front early on the second stage of the Tour of Guangxi and held off all challengers right to the line so he could celebrate a clear-cut victory in Qinzhou.

Stage 1: Elia Viviani claims wide open sprint

Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) bridged a four-year gap to his last WorldTour victory as he won the opening stage of the Tour of Guangxi ahead of his compatriot Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) in a bunch sprint in Beihai.

Gree - Tour of Guangxi 2023 information

Tour of Guangxi 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The organisers of the Gree - Tour of Guangxi have brought the race back after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enric Mas was the last rider to win the overall title back in 2019.

The event joined the WorldTour calendar in 2017 and is current in its fourth edition. Tim Wellens won the inaugural event with Gianni Moscon winning the race in 2018.

Gree - Tour of Guangxi 2023 route

Tour of Guangxi 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour of Guangxi holds a similar format for its fourth edition, with three clear opportunities for the sprinters in Beihai, Qinzhou and the regional capital Nanning ahead of the summit finish at Nongla on Sunday.

The race concludes with two relatively hilly days around Guilin, though the flat run-in on each stage means that a mass finish is again likely.

Stage 1: Beihai to Beihai, 135.6km

Stage 2: Beihai to Qinzhou, 149.6km

Stage 3: Nanning to Nanning, 134.3km

Stage 4: Nanning to Nongla, 161.4km

Stage 5: Liuzhou to Guilin, 209.6km

Stage 6: Guilin to Guilin, 168.3km

Gree - Tour of Guangxi 2023 start list

