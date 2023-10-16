Tour of Guangxi: Juan Sebastian Molano shoots through gap to claim stage 5 sprint

Image 1 of 15 Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) Louis Barre (Arkéa-Samsic) in the white best young jersey, Frederik Wandahl (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the mountain jersey, Milan Vader (Jumbo-Visma) in the red leader's jersey and Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Deceuninck) at the start line (Image credit: Getty Images) Race neutral (Image credit: Getty Images) Julius Van Den Berg (EF Education-Easypost) delivering one of the early digs (Image credit: Getty Images) Lukas Pöstlberger (Jayco-AlUla) and Julius Van Den Berg came together in the early break, later joined by Niklas Märkl, Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost), Jensen Plowright (Alpecin Deceuninck) and Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Image credit: Getty Images) Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) tires to push on once the break of six is caught (Image credit: Getty Images) The break was all swept back up (Image credit: Getty Images) But then another went, with Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Deceuninck) back in familiar territory as part of the move (Image credit: Getty Images) De Bondt was joined up front by Ryan Mullen and Frederik Wandahl (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images) The break largely worked together, also some fractures did show in the final stages before it was caught at 7km to go (Image credit: Getty Images) A motivated peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious) launched early but Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) came up the left side as Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) passed on the right (Image credit: Getty Images) Cheering crowds lined the course (Image credit: Getty Images) The win for Molano (Image credit: Getty Images) Milan Vader (Jumbo-Visma) in red, the first rider to hold it for more than one day in this year's Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Sebastián Molano threaded his way through the pack on the left hand side of the road, squeezing through on the barriers, to claim victory in the sprint on stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi.

The UAE Team Emirates rider shot up ahead of runner-up Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Tobias Lund Andresen (dsm-firmenich) in third, while Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) took fourth place after being swamped after launching the sprint early.

The 209.6km stage from Liuzhou included three categorised climbs, the hardest peaking a little over 30km from the finish line in Guilin but the break of four, again including Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Deceuninck), was swept up seven kilometres from the line to make it another day for the sprinters.

Milan Vader (Jumbo-Visma), who had claimed the leader's jersey from Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Deceuninck) on Sunday's summit finish, held firm in red with just one stage of the final WorldTour race of the season remaining. Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) remains six seconds back in second and next it is Hugh Carthy in third, with a 14 second gap to the Jumbo-Visma race leader.

How it unfolded

Milan Vader’s triumph in the uphill finale at Nongla the previous afternoon put the Dutchman into the red jersey and on the cusp of overall victory, but with Remy Rochas (Cofidis) a mere six seconds down in the standings, Jumbo-Visma would doubtless have been content for an early break to hoover up the time bonuses at the first intermediate sprint on stage 5.

Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) and Lukas Pöstlberger (Jayco-Alula) briefly succeeded in forging clear after the race left Liuzhou, but the duo was brought back before the sprint after 24km. Max Walscheid (Cofidis) took the honours ahead of Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates), but Rochas failed to register, meaning Vader’s lead remained intact.

Shortly after the sprint, Pöstlberger tried his luck once again, briefly leading a group of six riders off the front, but they were unable to gain any traction on their effort and they were soon swept up. The day’s break eventually took shape after 62km, when the ever-aggressive Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Deceuninck) went clear with Van den Berg and the Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Ryan Mullen and Frederik Wandahl.

De Bondt already led the race for a day before losing the jersey at Nongla, and the Belgian, who began the day 1:32 down, was soon back in the virtual overall lead. The quartet’s lead would continue to yawn outwards all the way to the day’s key obstacles, reaching a maximum of five minutes with a shade over 50km remaining.

The terrain became decidedly more rugged from there, but De Bondt et al managed their advantage well over the category 2 ascent in the Lingui District, and they still had 3:20 in hand on the bunch when they crested the summit of Jinzhu Hill with 34km remaining. Wandahl mathematically sealed the king of the mountains title at the summit, but the bigger prize of the stage was now suddenly in sight, while De Bondt was still just about in the hunt for an improbable return to the red jersey.

Once the sprinters had safely navigated the day’s climbs, however, there was always likely to be an injection in urgency from the peloton, with UAE Team Emirates and Lotto-Dstny among the teams now leading the pursuit. Their efforts brought the gap down to 1:30 with 20km remaining, though the escapees continued to fight gamely on the run-in to Guilin.

The chase continued and ultimately they were swept up with 7km to go, so even though it was a day with three categorised climbs it ultimately was one for the sprinters again.

Results