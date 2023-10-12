Tour of Guangxi: Elia Viviani claims wide open sprint on stage 1

Image 1 of 8 Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) claims stage 1 victory at Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) Jayco-Alula at sign on (Image credit: Getty Images) Heading to the start line (Image credit: Getty Images) Off and racing (Image credit: Getty Images) Stretching out the field (Image credit: Getty Images) Michael Leonard (Ineos Grenadiers) pours on the pressure (Image credit: Getty Images) The early break of four which got away after 14km, Dries de Bondt (Alpecin Deceuninck), Louis Barré (Arkea-Samsic), Omer Goldstein (Israel-Premier Tech) and Frederik Wahndal (Bora Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Barré fell away, leaving three (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elia Viviani (Ineos-Grenadiers) claimed victory in the sprint on the opening stage of the six day Tour of Guangxi, chasing down the early launching Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious) on the wide open roads of the finishing straight in Baihai.



Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) jumped at the last moment on the left hand side of the road, to pip Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) for the final podium place in stage 1 of the WorldTour race in China, which was returning from a four year hiatus.

The flat 135.6km stage took a predictable path, with the early break hauled in at 15km to go and then it was all about setting the scene for the sprinters. The speeds began to ramp up at 5km to go, and with so much road to play with it was hard for riders to know whether to follow the riders pushing the pace on the left or right.



After the final corner Milan launched on the right, but a wall of riders spread across the road were closing in, with Viviani popping his nose out into the wind from behind Milan's wheel at just the right time to take his first WorldTour win in four years. That also meant the Italian stepped into the first leader's jersey of the six stage race, with both Milan and breakaway rider Dries De Bondt (Alpecin Deceuninck) sitting four seconds back on the overall.

How it Unfolded

The typhoon that swept across the Gulf of Tonkin in recent days had mercifully subsided by Thursday morning, with the Tour of Guangxi peloton waking to blue skies and pleasant sunshine for the opening day of the race in the port city of Beihai.

The opening stage was always liable to end in a sprint, but one of the day’s contenders was ruled out before the race got underway. Sam Welsford, like his DSM teammate Andreas Leknessund, was a non-starter due to illness.

Another fast man, Gerben Thijssen, was withdrawn from the event on the eve of the race together with his Intermarché-Circus-Wanty teammate Madis Mihkels for their part in a lamentable act of racism shortly after arriving in China.

Despite those absences, there was still a sizeable coalition of sprinters’ teams in the race, and the odds of a breakaway going the distance were negligible on the largely flat circuit around Beihai. No matter, Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Frederik Wandahl (Bora-Hansgrohe), Louis Barré (Arkéa-Samsic) and Omer Goldstein (Israel Premier-Tech) forged clear on the first of three laps, building an early lead in excess of a minute.

The only mild ad lib to the day’s script came from Julius Johansen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), who bridged up to the break shortly before the midpoint before a mechanical problem forced him out of the move and back to the bunch.

Behind, Jumbo-Visma and Lotto-Dstny were among the teams leading the pursuit on behalf of the day’s favourites Olav Kooij and Arnaud De Lie, and the peloton took the bell just under a minute down on the leaders. By then, Barré had dropped out of the move, leaving De Bondt, Goldstein and Wandahl to press on, but it was already clear that the day would end with a bunch sprint.

15km from the finish, shortly after Wandahl swept up the day’s last mountains points on the lone, category 3 ascent on the circuit, the leaders were finally swept up, and the scene was set for the sprint finale.

Results