Tour of Guangxi: Olav Kooij emerges from the chaos to win stage 3

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) managed to fight his way through mayhem to sprint to victory from a reduced bunch on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi.

It was a clear-cut margin for Kooij, who once he took to the front after the final corner never looked like he was going to be challenged. Rick Pluimers (Tudor) took second while Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) claimed the final spot on the podium.

There were times in the final lap of five on the 134.3km stage on a circuit around Nanning that it looked like the sprinters were going to have to wait for another day, with a turn of pace on the final run up the category 2 climb busting the field apart. That was the end of the chance for some of the fast finishers, such as stage 1 winner Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers), but others like Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) found their way back to the front of the race, with groups continuing to rejoin during the fast final 15km.

However, just when it looked like the field was set for another solid sprint battle there was a crash not far from the front. While just a handful of riders came down – De Lie among them – it was enough to create gaps that couldn't be closed down given the pace was on at just 2km to go.

Kooij managed to pick his way through the chaos to claim the win, after finishing 7th and 5th in the last two stages, while the race leader at the start of the day, stage 2 winner Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious), came over the line in tenth.

Still it was Dries De Bondt (Alpecin Deceuninck) who crossed in 24th that moved into the top spot on the overall after he picked up six bonus seconds on the road. De Bondt now leads Milan by two seconds in the general classification with Kooij stepping up to third spot after his stage win.

How it unfolded

Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is a man on a mission at this Tour of Guangxi, picking up enough bonus seconds to move into the virtual race lead on stage 2 only for Jonathan Milan’s victory to deny him of the red jersey, but the Belgian was always likely to try again on Saturday.

So it proved. Barely 2km into stage 3 around Nanning, De Bondt was on the offensive for the third successive day, bringing repeat attackers Frederik Wahndal (Bora-Hangrohe) and Julius Johansen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) with him, together with Lukas Pöstlberger (Jayco-Alula), Jens Reynders (Israel Premier Tech) and Petr Kelemen (Tudor Pro Cycling).

The sextet collaborated smoothly on the first lap of the circuit through the vast park around Qingxiu Mountain, and they would build a lead north of two minutes by the time they crossed the Yong river to begin the second lap.

Behind, the usual assortment of sprinters’ teams set about controlling the escapees, but De Bondt would enjoy enough leeway to help himself to the full complement of bonus seconds, taking the intermediate sprints at the end of the second and fourth laps to move into the virtual overall lead.

De Bondt led the escapees through the bell with a lead of 40 seconds over the peloton, where EF Education-EasyPost were performing the pace-making duties. The unity of the break began to fragment on the approach to the final ascent of Qingxiu Mountain, and they were duly swept up on the climb proper, where Oscar Onley (dsm-firmenich) stretched things out with an acceleration before Ineos took control nearer the summit.

The uptick in speed saw the front group reduced to 40 or so riders by the time Luke Plapp led them over the summit, with the red jersey Milan and the virtual leader De Bondt among the men scrambling to get back in contact as they began the drop back into Nanning.

That wasn't the end of Plapp applying the pressure with the Australian road champion also going on the attack with around 12km to go but after he was reeled back in the pace settled and groups continued to rejoin the lead bunch on the quick run into the line, with enough of the fast-finishers rejoining that it looked set to be a large group on hand for a hard-fought sprint to the line.



That changed when there was crash at around two kilometres to go, not far from the front of the field, reducing it down to a far smaller bunch with a chance to fight for victory.

Results

