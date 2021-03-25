Gent-Wevelgem 2021
Wout van Aert wins Gent-Wevelgem - report
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) laid down a major marker in his quest to win the Tour of Flanders by taking an emphatic victory in Gent-Wevelgem.
The Belgian entered into a very early escape group as the race was blown apart in crosswinds along with teammate Nathan Van Hooydonck, who played a critical in Van Aert's success.
On the second of three ascents of the Kemmelberg, Van Aert whittled down what was a group of 25 riders to just nine, but had sprinters Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and time trialist Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) to contend with.
Trentin's pace on the final trip over the key climb dropped Van Hooydonck but he battled back to the leading group and, after helping nail back an attack from Küng, he attacked and distanced Bennett - who had suffered a bout of severe stomach distress - and Van Poppel, then led out the sprint which Van Aert won handily over Nizzolo and Trentin.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3:45:08
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka-Assos
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|6
|Stefan Küng (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|10
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.