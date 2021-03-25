Gent-Wevelgem 2021

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates his victory in the 2021 Gent-Wevelgem

Wout van Aert wins Gent-Wevelgem - report

The Belgian entered into a very early escape group as the race was blown apart in crosswinds along with teammate Nathan Van Hooydonck, who played a critical in Van Aert's success.

On the second of three ascents of the Kemmelberg, Van Aert whittled down what was a group of 25 riders to just nine, but had sprinters Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and time trialist Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) to contend with.

Trentin's pace on the final trip over the key climb dropped Van Hooydonck but he battled back to the leading group and, after helping nail back an attack from Küng, he attacked and distanced Bennett - who had suffered a bout of severe stomach distress - and Van Poppel, then led out the sprint which Van Aert won handily over Nizzolo and Trentin.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2021 Gent-Wevelgem brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3:45:08
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka-Assos
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
6Stefan Küng (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
9Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
