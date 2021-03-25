Gent-Wevelgem 2021

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates his victory in the 2021 Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) laid down a major marker in his quest to win the Tour of Flanders by taking an emphatic victory in Gent-Wevelgem.

The Belgian entered into a very early escape group as the race was blown apart in crosswinds along with teammate Nathan Van Hooydonck, who played a critical in Van Aert's success.

On the second of three ascents of the Kemmelberg, Van Aert whittled down what was a group of 25 riders to just nine, but had sprinters Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and time trialist Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) to contend with.

Trentin's pace on the final trip over the key climb dropped Van Hooydonck but he battled back to the leading group and, after helping nail back an attack from Küng, he attacked and distanced Bennett - who had suffered a bout of severe stomach distress - and Van Poppel, then led out the sprint which Van Aert won handily over Nizzolo and Trentin.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2021 Gent-Wevelgem brief results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 3:45:08 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka-Assos 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6 Stefan Küng (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 9 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 10 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix