Wout Van Aert wins Gent-Wevelgem

By

Nizzolo second and Trentin third in breakaway sprint

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Arrival Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Celebration Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Team BikeExchange during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) sprints to the win at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Arrival Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Celebration during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Van Aert celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Podium Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Celebration during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Trophy Celebration Mask Covid Safety Measures GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The final podium – Van Aert, Nizzolo and Trentin (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Podium Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Celebration during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Celebration Champagne Mask Covid Safety Measures GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Clinking the champagne on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Podium Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Celebration during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Celebration Social distancing Mask Covid Safety Measures GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A fist bump between Van Aert and Trentin (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Podium Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Celebration during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Celebration Social distancing Mask Covid Safety Measures GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

And one with Nizzolo, too (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Podium Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Celebration Mask Covid Safety Measures Champagne GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Van Aert sprays the champagne after his win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland Jonas Rutsch of Germany and Team EF Education Nippo Laurenz Rex of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Breakaway GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The early break – Stefan Bissegger, Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Nippo), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana Premier Tech) and Laurenz Rex (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Gent-Wevelgem 2021

Christophe laporte at Gent-Wevelgem 2021 (Image credit: Getty Image)
Gent-Wevelgem 2021

The peloton at Gent-Wevelgem 2021 (Image credit: Getty Image)
Gent-Wevelgem 2021

The peloton at Gent-Wevelgem 2021 (Image credit: Getty Image)
Gent-Wevelgem 2021

The breakaway at Gent-Wevelgem 2021 - Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious), Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Image)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Jonas Rutsch of Germany and Team EF Education Nippo Sven Erik Bystrom of Norway and UAE Team Emirates Jack Bauer of New Zealand and Team Team BikeExchange during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Kemmelberg Belvedre Cobblestones GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Riders tackle a cobbled berg at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Gent-Wevelgem 2021

The breakaway at Gent-Wevelgem 2021 - Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious), Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Image)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Niki Terpstra of Netherlands and Team Total Direct Energie Julien Duval of France and AG2R Citren Team Fumiyuki Beppu of Japan and Team EF Education Nippo Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal The Peloton in Echelons Formation due Crosswind during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Crosswinds hit the race and proved decisive in the outcome (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroen) leads the move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Gent-Wevelgem 2021

Robert Stannard of Australia and Team Team BikeExchange, Timothy Dupont of Belgium and Team Bingoal WB, Gianni Vermeersch of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Fenix & Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step (Image credit: Getty Image)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Breakaway GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) at the front of the lead group mid-race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Jeremy Lecroq of France and Team BB Hotels PB KTM Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Breakaway GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the right, made the split (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Julien Duval of France and AG2R Citren Team Silvan Dillier of Switzerland and Team AlpecinFenix The Peloton during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Cobblestones GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The chase group avoids the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) in the lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Oscar Riesebeek of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Kemmelberg Belvedre Cobblestones GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Gent-Wevelgem 2021

The breakaway along the dirt roads routed through Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Image)
Gent-Wevelgem 2021

BikeExchange at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Image)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 The Peloton passing through Flanders Fields Cemetery during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Landscape Graveyard GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton during Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Gent-Wevelgem

Giacomo Nizzolo in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Gent-Wevelgem

Jumbo-Visma lead the breakaway at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Illustration shows fire brigade busy with a fire in a company called Grensland in Menen seen from the cycling route of GentWevelgem Sunday 28 March 2021BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Team BikeExchange Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Kemmelberg Ossuaire Cobblestones GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) battles on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Gent-Wevelgem

Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team JumboVisma and Italian Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during the GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields cycling race 2475 km from Ieper to Wevelgem Sunday 28 March 2021 BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) tackles the cobbles alongside Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Belgian Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroen Team pictured in action during the GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields cycling race 2475 km from Ieper to Wevelgem Sunday 28 March 2021 BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) shows the effort (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Wout Van Aert of Belgium Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Team BikeExchange Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma) put in a big shift for Van Aert (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Wout Van Aert of Belgium Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Team BikeExchange Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) in the lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos Silvan Dillier of Switzerland and Team AlpecinFenix during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Kemmelberg Ossuaire Cobblestones GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The leaders battle up the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Robert Stannard of Australia and Team Team BikeExchange during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Kemmelberg Ossuaire Cobblestones GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Hard going on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Danny Van Poppel of Netherlands and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Van Aert leads from the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Breakaway GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Trentin takes a turn (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Team BikeExchange during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem Breakaway GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) in the lead group late on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Arrival Jack Bauer of New Zealand and Team Team BikeExchange Gianni Vermeersch of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Sven Erik Bystrom of Norway and UAE Team Emirates Yves Lampaert of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team during the 83rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2021 Mens Elite a 254km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEmen FlandersClassic on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The chase group finishes their race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) claimed his first classic of the season at Gent-Wevelgem from a seven-man sprint.

The Belgian was the quickest in a small group that was nevertheless made up of quality sprinters, with Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) taking second and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) third.

The seven riders had all been part of a group of around 20 riders that broke clear in windy conditions during the first half of the race.

After working well together, that group was reduced to nine on the second ascent of the Kemmelberg, featuring Van Aert, Nizzolo, Trentin, Michael Matthews (BikeExchange), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma). 

The dangerous sprint of Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was taken out of contention during the flat run-in to the finish, when he appeared to be struck by a bout of illness. 

With Van Poppel also dropped, that left the seven remaining riders to contest the sprint at the finish, which, despite the calibre of sprinter in the group, was comfortably won by Van Aert by a bike-length. 

Van Aert was pleased to make this early split, but expressed at the finish how much work was required to keep them from being caught.

"It was a sprint at high speed, we had a tailwind all the way back from the Kemmelberg and we were able to launch early enough. Everything went perfect and nobody came past.

“As it was only a group of about 20 guys, we still had to do a lot of turns. It was a whole day in the crosswinds, they never stopped actually. It was a massive effort, but definitely worth it.”

Although the likes of Deceuninck-QuickStep and AG2R Citroën made efforts to get back into contention throughout the day, their star riders like Zdenek Štybar, Yves Lampaert, Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen all never recovered after missing out on the initial split. 

How it unfolded

The 83rd Gent-Wevelgem got under way without Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe, both of which had to pull out due to Covid-19 positives.

The 247km race began formulaically enough, with Stefan Bisseger, Jonas Rutsch (both EF Education Nippo), Yevgeniy Federov (Astana-Premier Tech), and Laurenz Rex (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) forming the first break of the day.

However, things burst into life when a strong cross-tail wind ripped the race to pieces, and 21 riders went clear from the rest of the peloton.

The group included Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious), Jack Bauer (BikeExchange), Luka Mezgec (BikeExchange), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange), Robert Stannard (BikeExchange), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Luis Mas (Movistar), Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos), Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE Team Emirates), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Michal Golas (Ineos), Timothy Dupont (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles), Jeremy Lecroq (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) and Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels).

They closed the seven-minute gap to the four earlier escapees, to form a new lead group of 25 riders.

The beginning of the climbs halfway into the race offered a springboard for riders in the second group to bridge up to the first, and on the Baneberg, Zdenek Stybar, Davide Ballerini (both Deceuninck-QuickStep), Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange) and Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix) attempted to do so.

After the first ascent of the Kemmelberg, Stybar, Durbridge and Riesebeek were joined by Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Fenix) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën), to form a new chasing group of seven riders. 

These seven were caught by about a dozen more riders 76km from the finish, including Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën), and continued to get bigger as more riders such as John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) caught back on. 

Despite its bigger size, these chasers began to lose ground on the leaders, with the deficit up to over one minute by the start of the Plugstreets. 

The work from teams like AG2R Citroën, Qhubeka Assos and Groupama-FDJ shed many of the weaker riders from the chasing group on the approach to the second ascent of the Kemmelberg, but they were still unable to make any inroads to the lead group, which was working together cohesively. 

On the Kemmelberg, the pace set by Van Aert reduced the lead group to just nine riders: Bennett, Matthews, Trentin, Colbrelli, Küng, Nizzolo, Van Poppel and Van Hooydonck. They pressed on, and by the time they returned to the Kemmelberg for the third and final ascent 36km from the finish, had a lead of one minute over the nearest chasing group.

Trentin set the pace on the Kemmelberg this time, but the nine-man group remained intact. 

Bennett did especially well to keep up with these classics specialists on such a difficult climb, but the effort clearly took a lot out of him, and he was even caught on camera vomiting shortly after cresting it.

As they continued to work together, and the gap remained steady at around one minute, it became increasingly likely that the chasers behind were not going to catch them.  

The first attack among the leaders came from Van Hooydonck with 16km to go. His acceleration had the effect of dropping Van Poppel and, crucial, Bennett, who was still struggling from whatever had ailed him earlier. 

With so many strong sprinters among the remaining seven riders, there were no more attacks until 2km, when Küng made a move.

Küng was unable to get a gap, however, and had to resort instead to leading out the sprint. Van Aert passed him on the right-hand side 150 metres from the line, and no-one else could get near the Belgian as he sprinted to victory. 

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
6Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
7Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
8Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
9Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

