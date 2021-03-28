Gent-Wevelgem Elite men - Live coverage

Refresh

In the absence of Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team will by far be the strongest force in the race, writes Brecht Decaluwé. They even have fast men Sam Bennett and Davide Ballerini if the race comes down to a group sprint. Yves Lampaert was asked about the chances of teammate Sam Bennett. “He’s good. They have forecast a lot of wind. I hope there’ll be a lot of wind. He’ll go well but we’ll have to see exactly how far he can get. It’s impossible to predict. We have another fast man with Ballerini. There’s Stybar and me too,” Lampaert said.

Bennett comes fresh from a win in De Panne, his first victory in a WorldTour one-day race. “It was a milestone. To do it in a Belgian team in a Belgian race was great,” Bennett said. He watched E3 Harelbeke where his teammates offered a masterclass. “It was awesome. I felt like a teenager watching that. It probably a lot harder than it looked. The guys that did it were incredibly strong,” Bennett said. Bennett is born in Belgium and will be riding by his birthplace Menin. “It’s special but I don’t think I will pay attention to it. I’ll be so concentrated in the race. There’s a lot of wind so I’ll be focused about that,” Bennett said. “The Kemmelberg? It will hurt. I will have to fight and get to it in a good position. We will have to see it on the road.”