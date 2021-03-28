Live coverage
Gent-Wevelgem Elite men - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan
All the action as the cobbled Classics continue
In the absence of Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team will by far be the strongest force in the race, writes Brecht Decaluwé. They even have fast men Sam Bennett and Davide Ballerini if the race comes down to a group sprint. Yves Lampaert was asked about the chances of teammate Sam Bennett. “He’s good. They have forecast a lot of wind. I hope there’ll be a lot of wind. He’ll go well but we’ll have to see exactly how far he can get. It’s impossible to predict. We have another fast man with Ballerini. There’s Stybar and me too,” Lampaert said.
Bennett comes fresh from a win in De Panne, his first victory in a WorldTour one-day race. “It was a milestone. To do it in a Belgian team in a Belgian race was great,” Bennett said. He watched E3 Harelbeke where his teammates offered a masterclass. “It was awesome. I felt like a teenager watching that. It probably a lot harder than it looked. The guys that did it were incredibly strong,” Bennett said. Bennett is born in Belgium and will be riding by his birthplace Menin. “It’s special but I don’t think I will pay attention to it. I’ll be so concentrated in the race. There’s a lot of wind so I’ll be focused about that,” Bennett said. “The Kemmelberg? It will hurt. I will have to fight and get to it in a good position. We will have to see it on the road.”
While Trek-Segafredo confirmed their withdrawal last night after the confirmed COVID-19 cases, it appears that Bora-Hansgrohe were prevented from starting this morning. Bora-Hansgrohe were unable to start in Harelbeke on Friday under the Belgian Cycling Federation's COVID-19 protocol after Matt Walls tested positive for the coronavirus, and they are now out of Gent-Wevelgem.
The peloton is gathering in Ypres for the start of Gent-Wevelgem, but without Trek-Segafredo, who were forced out last night after two confirmed cases of COVID-19, and without Bora-Hansgrohe, who have also been denied the start after already missing the E3 Saxo Bank Classic due to a confirmed coronavirus case. Yesterday, Bora-Hansgrohe intimated their intention to compete and they were reportedly travelling to Ypres this morning, but our man in Flanders Brecht Decaluwe reports that they will not now take part in the race.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gent-Wevelgem Elite men - Live coverageAll the action as the cobbled Classics continue
-
Volta a Catalunya: Adam Yates warns race is 'not over' as Barcelona finale looms'A lot of people will want to try because it’s the last chance' says Ineos Grenadiers leader of stage 7 finale
-
Trek-Segafredo men’s squad out of Gent-Wevelgem due to positive COVID-19 testsWomen’s squad have remained separated so they are still to race
-
WADA launch investigation into UKAD after British Cycling were allowed to conduct own doping inquiryInvestigation reportedly relates to 2010 sample with traces of the steroid nandrolone
-
Landa resigns Euskadi presidency, plastic barriers for Gent-Wevelgem – News shortsFlanders-attending fans face €250 fine and court summons
-
UKAD and British Cycling face questions over 2010 doping control of ‘prominent track rider’Rider reportedly returned traces of metabolite of nandrolone ahead of Track World Cup in Australia
-
Peter Sagan back in the mix with first win of 2021 at Volta a CatalunyaThree-time world champion outlines challenging experiences with COVID-19
-
Gent-Wevelgem Women 2021 – The contendersA mix of sprinters and opportunists aim to leave their mark in Wevelgem
-
How to watch men's and women's Gent-Wevelgem 2021 – live TV and streamingPedersen, Van Aert, Bennett, D'hoore, Vos, Deignan compete for victory at Sunday's race
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.