Trending

Live coverage

Gent-Wevelgem Elite men - Live coverage

By

All the action as the cobbled Classics continue

Gent-Wevelgem 2021

Race preview

Start list

Wind conditions set to tilt Gent-Wevelgem towards attackers

UKAD and British Cycling face questions over 2010 doping control of ‘prominent track rider’

Trek-Segafredo men’s squad out of Gent-Wevelgem due to positive COVID-19 tests

WEVELGEM BELGIUM OCTOBER 11 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Pro Cycling Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Florian Senechal of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway Cobblestones during the 82nd GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2020 Men Elite a 2325km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GentWevelgem FlandersClassic on October 11 2020 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Refresh

In the absence of Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team will by far be the strongest force in the race, writes Brecht Decaluwé. They even have fast men Sam Bennett and Davide Ballerini if the race comes down to a group sprint. Yves Lampaert was asked about the chances of teammate Sam Bennett. “He’s good. They have forecast a lot of wind. I hope there’ll be a lot of wind. He’ll go well but we’ll have to see exactly how far he can get. It’s impossible to predict. We have another fast man with Ballerini. There’s Stybar and me too,” Lampaert said.

Bennett comes fresh from a win in De Panne, his first victory in a WorldTour one-day race. “It was a milestone. To do it in a Belgian team in a Belgian race was great,” Bennett said. He watched E3 Harelbeke where his teammates offered a masterclass. “It was awesome. I felt like a teenager watching that. It probably a lot harder than it looked. The guys that did it were incredibly strong,” Bennett said. Bennett is born in Belgium and will be riding by his birthplace Menin. “It’s special but I don’t think I will pay attention to it. I’ll be so concentrated in the race. There’s a lot of wind so I’ll be focused about that,” Bennett said. “The Kemmelberg? It will hurt. I will have to fight and get to it in a good position. We will have to see it on the road.”

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 24 Arrival Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Celebration Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during the 45th Oxyclean Brugge De Panne 2021 Men Classic a 2039km race from Brugge to De Panne OxycleanClassic on March 24 2021 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

While Trek-Segafredo confirmed their withdrawal last night after the confirmed COVID-19 cases, it appears that Bora-Hansgrohe were prevented from starting this morning. Bora-Hansgrohe were unable to start in Harelbeke on Friday under the Belgian Cycling Federation's COVID-19 protocol after Matt Walls tested positive for the coronavirus, and they are now out of Gent-Wevelgem.

The peloton is gathering in Ypres for the start of Gent-Wevelgem, but without Trek-Segafredo, who were forced out last night after two confirmed cases of COVID-19, and without Bora-Hansgrohe, who have also been denied the start after already missing the E3 Saxo Bank Classic due to a confirmed coronavirus case. Yesterday, Bora-Hansgrohe intimated their intention to compete and they were reportedly travelling to Ypres this morning, but our man in Flanders Brecht Decaluwe reports that they will not now take part in the race. 

Latest on Cyclingnews