Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2021

The ninth edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen will be held March 31 in Belgium as a UCI 1.1 contest for the women's peloton, with a course slated to cover 122km. After cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the event returns as a showcase between two Women's WorldTour classics - Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders.

Like many Belgian classics this year, the official route has not been made public to discourage spectators along the roads. This year's route, like the men's, will end in Waregem.

In 2019, Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) won the women's Dwars door Vlaanderen using a powerful solo attack in the final seven kilometres of the rain-soaked race.

Since the race was established for the women in 2012, a Dutch rider has won the race seven of eight times, with Amy Pieters (SD Worx) holding the current record of three consecutive victories. Finland's Lotta Henttala broke the Dutch stronghold in 2017.

Teams

Trek-Segafredo

Team DSM

Team BikeExchange

Movistar Team Women

Liv Racing

Canyon-SRAM Racing

Alè BTC Ljubljana Cipollini

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Jumbo-Visma Women

Plantur-Pura

Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Arkea Pro Cycling

Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling

Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire

Parkhotel Valkenburg

Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank

Valcar-Travel & Service

A.R. Monex Women's Team

Massi Tactic Women

Team Coop - Hitec Products

Drops-Le Col

Lviv Cycling Team

Multum Accountants Ladies

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

NXTG Racing

Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants

Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling

Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias