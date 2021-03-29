Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2021
Women's UCI 1.1 mid-week classic returns for ninth edition
The ninth edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen will be held March 31 in Belgium as a UCI 1.1 contest for the women's peloton, with a course slated to cover 122km. After cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the event returns as a showcase between two Women's WorldTour classics - Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders.
Like many Belgian classics this year, the official route has not been made public to discourage spectators along the roads. This year's route, like the men's, will end in Waregem.
In 2019, Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) won the women's Dwars door Vlaanderen using a powerful solo attack in the final seven kilometres of the rain-soaked race.
Since the race was established for the women in 2012, a Dutch rider has won the race seven of eight times, with Amy Pieters (SD Worx) holding the current record of three consecutive victories. Finland's Lotta Henttala broke the Dutch stronghold in 2017.
- Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2021 - Start List
- How to watch men's and women's Dwars door Vlaanderen 2021 – live TV and streaming
- Belgian Classics to go on without spectators through Tour of Flanders
Teams
- Trek-Segafredo
- Team DSM
- Team BikeExchange
- Movistar Team Women
- Liv Racing
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Alè BTC Ljubljana Cipollini
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Jumbo-Visma Women
- Plantur-Pura
- Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Arkea Pro Cycling
- Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling
- Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
- Valcar-Travel & Service
- A.R. Monex Women's Team
- Massi Tactic Women
- Team Coop - Hitec Products
- Drops-Le Col
- Lviv Cycling Team
- Multum Accountants Ladies
- Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
- NXTG Racing
- Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
- Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
- Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.