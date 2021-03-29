Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2021

Women's UCI 1.1 mid-week classic returns for ninth edition

The ninth edition of  Dwars door Vlaanderen will be held March 31 in Belgium as a UCI 1.1 contest for the women's peloton, with a course slated to cover 122km. After cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the event returns as a showcase between two Women's WorldTour classics - Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders.

Like many Belgian classics this year, the official route has not been made public to discourage spectators along the roads. This year's route, like the men's, will end in Waregem.

In 2019, Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) won the women's Dwars door Vlaanderen using a powerful solo attack in the final seven kilometres of the rain-soaked race. 

Since the race was established for the women in 2012, a Dutch rider has won the race seven of eight times, with Amy Pieters (SD Worx) holding the current record of three consecutive victories. Finland's Lotta Henttala broke the Dutch stronghold in 2017. 

Teams

  • Trek-Segafredo
  • Team DSM
  • Team BikeExchange
  • Movistar Team Women
  • Liv Racing
  • Canyon-SRAM Racing
  • Alè BTC Ljubljana Cipollini
  • FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
  • Jumbo-Visma Women
  • Plantur-Pura
  • Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus
  • Lotto Soudal Ladies
  • Arkea Pro Cycling
  • Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling
  • Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
  • Parkhotel Valkenburg
  • Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
  • Valcar-Travel & Service
  • A.R. Monex Women's Team
  • Massi Tactic Women
  • Team Coop - Hitec Products
  • Drops-Le Col
  • Lviv Cycling Team
  • Multum Accountants Ladies
  • Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
  • NXTG Racing
  • Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
  • Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
  • Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
