Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2021
Latest News from the Race
-
Annemiek van Vleuten dialed in ahead of Tour of FlandersEuropean champion's long-range sprint nets first win of the season for Movistar at Dwars door Vlaanderen
-
How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen 2021 – live TV and streamingVan der Poel, Alaphilippe, Van Vleuten, Van Dijk headline final Flanders warmup race
-
Van Vleuten outsprints Niewiadoma to win Dwars door Vlaanderen WomenRyan takes third in reduced bunch sprint
The ninth edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen will be held March 31 in Belgium as a UCI 1.1 contest for the women's peloton, with a course slated to cover 122km. After cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the event returns as a showcase between two Women's WorldTour classics - Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders.
Like many Belgian classics this year, the official route has not been made public to discourage spectators along the roads. This year's route, like the men's, will end in Waregem.
In 2019, Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) won the women's Dwars door Vlaanderen using a powerful solo attack in the final seven kilometres of the rain-soaked race.
Since the race was established for the women in 2012, a Dutch rider has won the race seven of eight times, with Amy Pieters (SD Worx) holding the current record of three consecutive victories. Finland's Lotta Henttala broke the Dutch stronghold in 2017.
- Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2021 - Start List
- How to watch men's and women's Dwars door Vlaanderen 2021 – live TV and streaming
- Belgian Classics to go on without spectators through Tour of Flanders
Teams
- Trek-Segafredo
- Team DSM
- Team BikeExchange
- Movistar Team Women
- Liv Racing
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Alè BTC Ljubljana Cipollini
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Jumbo-Visma Women
- Plantur-Pura
- Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Arkea Pro Cycling
- Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling
- Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
- Valcar-Travel & Service
- A.R. Monex Women's Team
- Massi Tactic Women
- Team Coop - Hitec Products
- Drops-Le Col
- Lviv Cycling Team
- Multum Accountants Ladies
- Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
- NXTG Racing
- Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
- Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
- Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
Stages
-
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 202131 March 2021 | Roeselare | 1.1 WE
Latest Content on the Race
Annemiek van Vleuten dialed in ahead of Tour of Flanders
By Kirsten Frattini published
News European champion's long-range sprint nets first win of the season for Movistar at Dwars door Vlaanderen
How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen 2021 – live TV and streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News Van der Poel, Alaphilippe, Van Vleuten, Van Dijk headline final Flanders warmup race
Neve Bradbury starts racing with Canyon-SRAM at Dwars Door Vlaanderen
By Simone Giuliani published
News Australian Zwift Academy winner leaps into racing on the cobbles while Ella Harris also rejoins the team in Europe
