Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022
Mathieu van der Poel beats Tiesj Benoot in two-up sprint at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won his second Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday, using a confident attack from an eight-rider breakaway group with less than two kilometres to the finish in Waregem.
He powered away with Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), who would trail for second. The final spot on the podium was taken by Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), in a small group five seconds behind Van der Poel that included Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Kelland O’Brien (BikeExchange-Jayco). The final rider from the break, Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) crossed the line another seven seconds later.
Van der Poel impressed in just his eighth day of racing on the road this season, having finished on the podium at Milan-San Remo and winning a stage at Coppi e Bartali last week.
The final race before the Tour of Flanders was a hard-fought battle across the 183.7 kilometres, which included Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), but he missed the decisive attack over the Berg Ten Houte and Kanarieberg climbs with 70km to go for the front group.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:05:39
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:01
|3
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:05
|4
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Kelland O’Brien (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|8
|Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:12
|9
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:08
|10
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2022 Dwars door Vlaanderen Teams
- AG2R Citroen Team
- Alpecin-Fenix
- Astana Qazaqstan Team
- B&B Hotels-KTM
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Jumbo-Visma
- Lotto Soudal
- Movistar Team
- QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
- Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
- Team Arkéa Samsic
- BikeExchange-Jayco
- Team DSM
- TotalEnergies
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
- Uno-X Pro Cycling TeamEmpty list
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.