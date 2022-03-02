Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won 2022 Dwars door Vlaanderen, outsprinting Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel beats Tiesj Benoot in two-up sprint at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won his second Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday, using a confident attack from an eight-rider breakaway group with less than two kilometres to the finish in Waregem.

He powered away with Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), who would trail for second. The final spot on the podium was taken by Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), in a small group five seconds behind Van der Poel that included Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Kelland O’Brien (BikeExchange-Jayco). The final rider from the break, Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) crossed the line another seven seconds later.

Van der Poel impressed in just his eighth day of racing on the road this season, having finished on the podium at Milan-San Remo and winning a stage at Coppi e Bartali last week.

The final race before the Tour of Flanders was a hard-fought battle across the 183.7 kilometres, which included Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), but he missed the decisive attack over the Berg Ten Houte and Kanarieberg climbs with 70km to go for the front group.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2022 results - top 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:05:39
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:01
3Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:05
4Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
7Kelland O’Brien (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
8Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:12
9Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:08
10Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2022 Dwars door Vlaanderen Teams

  • AG2R Citroen Team
  • Alpecin-Fenix
  • Astana Qazaqstan Team
  • B&B Hotels-KTM
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
  • Bora-Hansgrohe
  • Cofidis
  • EF Education-EasyPost
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • Ineos Grenadiers
  • Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
  • Israel-Premier Tech
  • Jumbo-Visma
  • Lotto Soudal
  • Movistar Team
  • QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
  • Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
  • Team Arkéa Samsic
  • BikeExchange-Jayco
  • Team DSM
  • TotalEnergies
  • Trek-Segafredo
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • Uno-X Pro Cycling TeamEmpty list
