Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won 2022 Dwars door Vlaanderen, outsprinting Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won his second Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday, using a confident attack from an eight-rider breakaway group with less than two kilometres to the finish in Waregem.

He powered away with Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), who would trail for second. The final spot on the podium was taken by Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), in a small group five seconds behind Van der Poel that included Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Kelland O’Brien (BikeExchange-Jayco). The final rider from the break, Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) crossed the line another seven seconds later.

Van der Poel impressed in just his eighth day of racing on the road this season, having finished on the podium at Milan-San Remo and winning a stage at Coppi e Bartali last week.

The final race before the Tour of Flanders was a hard-fought battle across the 183.7 kilometres, which included Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), but he missed the decisive attack over the Berg Ten Houte and Kanarieberg climbs with 70km to go for the front group.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2022 results - top 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:05:39 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:01 3 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:05 4 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 7 Kelland O’Brien (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 8 Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:12 9 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:08 10 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

