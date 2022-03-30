Image 1 of 12 Mathieu van der Poel beats Tiesj Benoot in two-up sprint at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 12 Peloton on a climb on 183.7km race between Roeselare and Waregem (Image credit: Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 3 of 12 Scenery for Dwars door Vlaanderen on a cloudy day (Image credit: Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 4 of 12 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Dion Kerckhoffs/CV/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 5 of 12 Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 6 of 12 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin - Fenix) in eight-rider break, with Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) dropping back from a turn out front (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 7 of 12 The breakaway of eight battled to the finish in Waregem (Image credit: Peter De VoechtPNSprintCyclingAgency) Image 8 of 12 Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) kept the pressure on his breakaway companions, trailed here by Ineos pair of Ben Turner and Tom PIdcock (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 12 Victor Campenaerts of Team Lotto Soudal attempted a solo charge with 7km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 12 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) in breakaway of eight (Image credit: Peter De Voecht/PN/SprintCyclingAgency) Image 11 of 12 Mathieu van der Poel wins Dwars door Vlaanderen for a second time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 12 of 12 All smiles for the victory on Wednesday is Alpecin-Fenix's Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix won Dwars door Vlaanderen after a select group of eight riders attacked each other in the final kilometres in a battle of race tactics and raw attacking power.

The Dutchman missed several late attacks but produced a final, decisive surge to join Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) with 1.5km to go and then blew his Belgian rival off his wheel with a long sprint to the line.

Benoot took second, with Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) third and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal). Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) were also in the move that went away over the Berg Ten Houte and Kanarieberg climbs with 80km to race.

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Kelland O'Brien (BikeExchange-Jayco) were in the early break but managed to finish with the attackers but were unable to match Van der Poel in the final kilometre.

Van der Poel sat on the road as he tried to recover from his huge effort, drinking water to try to calm a cough, but clearly happy to have won in his first Belgian race of the spring after only recently returning to action following his back problems.

"I went pretty deep. I felt good but for sure not the strongest in the leading group,” he admitted.

“I had to close the gap a few times and it really hurt, but I think I rode a perfect final. I already saw that Tiesj was really strong and he deserves to be second as well.

"We went away on Berg Ten Houte and the co-operation was really good. We were all really strong guys and it was almost impossible to catch us.”

Van der Poel’s second victory in four years at Dwars door Vlaanderen makes him an automatic favourite for the Tour of Flanders.

“That’s a different race, especially because of the distance,” he warned. “I was good today, but not great. I hope to have a good rest in the coming days. That will be necessary to follow the best on Sunday.”

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) missed the decisive attack, claiming he was slowed by a crash. He tried to chase with a solo attack but eventually eased up and drove along the chase group. They kept the gap to below a minute for the final 50km but were unable to catch the eight riders left out front.

Pogačar looked strong and comfortable on the rough, often cobbled roads of Flanders but surely learnt a valuable lesson about Classics racing before the Tour of Flanders.