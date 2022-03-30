Mathieu van der Poel beats Tiesj Benoot in two-up sprint at Dwars door Vlaanderen
By Stephen Farrand published
Pidcock finishes third in Waregem
Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix won Dwars door Vlaanderen after a select group of eight riders attacked each other in the final kilometres in a battle of race tactics and raw attacking power.
The Dutchman missed several late attacks but produced a final, decisive surge to join Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) with 1.5km to go and then blew his Belgian rival off his wheel with a long sprint to the line.
Benoot took second, with Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) third and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal). Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) were also in the move that went away over the Berg Ten Houte and Kanarieberg climbs with 80km to race.
Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Kelland O'Brien (BikeExchange-Jayco) were in the early break but managed to finish with the attackers but were unable to match Van der Poel in the final kilometre.
Van der Poel sat on the road as he tried to recover from his huge effort, drinking water to try to calm a cough, but clearly happy to have won in his first Belgian race of the spring after only recently returning to action following his back problems.
"I went pretty deep. I felt good but for sure not the strongest in the leading group,” he admitted.
“I had to close the gap a few times and it really hurt, but I think I rode a perfect final. I already saw that Tiesj was really strong and he deserves to be second as well.
"We went away on Berg Ten Houte and the co-operation was really good. We were all really strong guys and it was almost impossible to catch us.”
Van der Poel’s second victory in four years at Dwars door Vlaanderen makes him an automatic favourite for the Tour of Flanders.
“That’s a different race, especially because of the distance,” he warned. “I was good today, but not great. I hope to have a good rest in the coming days. That will be necessary to follow the best on Sunday.”
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) missed the decisive attack, claiming he was slowed by a crash. He tried to chase with a solo attack but eventually eased up and drove along the chase group. They kept the gap to below a minute for the final 50km but were unable to catch the eight riders left out front.
Pogačar looked strong and comfortable on the rough, often cobbled roads of Flanders but surely learnt a valuable lesson about Classics racing before the Tour of Flanders.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:05:39
|2
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:01
|3
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:05
|4
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Kelland O’Brien (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|8
|Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:12
|9
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:08
|10
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:48
|13
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|14
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
|18
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|20
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|21
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
|22
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|23
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|24
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|25
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:09
|26
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|27
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|28
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04:12
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|32
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|33
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|34
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|36
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
|37
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
|39
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|40
|Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|42
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|43
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|44
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|45
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|46
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|47
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|48
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
|49
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|51
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|53
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|54
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis
|56
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|57
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|59
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|60
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|61
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|62
|André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
|63
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|65
|Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
|66
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|67
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
|71
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|72
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
|73
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|74
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:05
|75
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:09
|76
|Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|77
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:21
|78
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:43
|79
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|81
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|82
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|83
|Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic
|84
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|85
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
|87
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|89
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|90
|Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|91
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|93
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|94
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|98
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|99
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|101
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|102
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost
|103
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|104
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|105
|Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|106
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|107
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|108
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|DNF
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|DNF
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|DNF
|David Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Antoine Raugel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|DNF
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Kim Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|DNF
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|DNF
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Milan Fretin (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|DNF
|William Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|DNF
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Taj Jones (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|DNF
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|DNF
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|DNF
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|DNF
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies
|DNF
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|DNF
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|DNF
|Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|DNS
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|DNS
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|DNS
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
ASO award seven wildcard invitations to the Tour de France Femmes24 teams set to compete in eight-day race from Paris to La Super Planche des Belles Filles in July
-
Mathieu van der Poel beats Tiesj Benoot in two-up sprint at Dwars door VlaanderenPidcock finishes third in Waregem
-
Best cycling computers for all your route mapping and data tracking needsBike computers that brave the elements while tracking your data, showing your route, and giving you the info you need while riding
-
Consonni wins Dwars door Vlaanderen WomenItalian beats De Wilde and Chabbey in sprint after Trek-Segafredo dominance