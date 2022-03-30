Mathieu van der Poel beats Tiesj Benoot in two-up sprint at Dwars door Vlaanderen

published

Pidcock finishes third in Waregem

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix won Dwars door Vlaanderen after a select group of eight riders attacked each other in the final kilometres in a battle of race tactics and raw attacking power.

The Dutchman missed several late attacks but produced a final, decisive surge to join Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) with 1.5km to go and then blew his Belgian rival off his wheel with a long sprint to the line.

Benoot took second, with Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) third and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal). Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) were also in the move that went away over the Berg Ten Houte and Kanarieberg climbs with 80km to race.

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Kelland O'Brien (BikeExchange-Jayco) were in the early break but managed to finish with the attackers but were unable to match Van der Poel in the final kilometre.

Van der Poel sat on the road as he tried to recover from his huge effort, drinking water to try to calm a cough, but clearly happy to have won in his first Belgian race of the spring after only recently returning to action following his back problems.

"I went pretty deep. I felt good but for sure not the strongest in the leading group,” he admitted.

“I had to close the gap a few times and it really hurt, but I think I rode a perfect final. I already saw that Tiesj was really strong and he deserves to be second as well.

"We went away on Berg Ten Houte and the co-operation was really good. We were all really strong guys and it was almost impossible to catch us.”

Van der Poel’s second victory in four years at Dwars door Vlaanderen makes him an automatic favourite for the Tour of Flanders.

“That’s a different race, especially because of the distance,” he warned. “I was good today, but not great. I hope to have a good rest in the coming days. That will be necessary to follow the best on Sunday.” 

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) missed the decisive attack, claiming he was slowed by a crash. He tried to chase with a solo attack but eventually eased up and drove along the chase group. They kept the gap to below a minute for the final 50km but were unable to catch the eight riders left out front.

Pogačar looked strong and comfortable on the rough, often cobbled roads of Flanders but surely learnt a valuable lesson about Classics racing before the Tour of Flanders.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:05:39
2Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:01
3Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:05
4Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
7Kelland O’Brien (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
8Ben Turner (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:12
9Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:08
10Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
11Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:03:48
13Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
14Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
15Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM
18Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
20Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
21Niki Terpstra (Ned) TotalEnergies
22Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
23Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
24Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
25Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:09
26Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
27Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
28Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
29Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:12
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
32Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
33Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
34Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
35Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
36Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange-Jayco
37Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38John Degenkolb (Ger) Team DSM
39Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
40Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
41Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
42Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
43Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
44Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
45Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
46Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
47Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
48Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team DSM
49Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
51Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
53Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
54Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis
56Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
57Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
58Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
59Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
60Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
61Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
62André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
63Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
65Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies
66Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
67Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
68Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
69Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
70Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroen Team
71Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
72Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
73Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
74Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:05
75Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:09
76Mathijs Paasschens (Ned) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
77Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:21
78Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:43
79Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
80Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
81Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
82Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
83Markus Pajur (Est) Arkea-Samsic
84Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
85Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Movistar Team
86Christophe Noppe (Bel) Arkea-Samsic
87Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
88Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
89Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
90Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
91Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
92Stijn Steels (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
93Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
94Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
95Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
96Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
97Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
98Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
99Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
101Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
102Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost
103Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
104Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
105Mick van Dijke (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
106Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
107Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
108Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
DNFFabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
DNFGijs Van Hoecke (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
DNFDavid Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
DNFAlex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFGilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAntoine Raugel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
DNFLudovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFKim Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFMartin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFTord Gudmestad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFMikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
DNFOliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFKristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFStanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFAttilio Viviani (Ita) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFLawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
DNFLaurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
DNFDries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
DNFAaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMilan Fretin (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFOliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
DNFWilliam Levy (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFImanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMichael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFDavide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
DNFIñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFTaj Jones (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
DNFGeoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFLeonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
DNFTaco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFTobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
DNFStefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAlexander Konychev (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
DNFNiklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFQuinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMichele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
DNFTobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFCees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies
DNFToms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
DNFArnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFCampbell Stewart (NZl) BikeExchange-Jayco
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFAlex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
DNFGianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
DNFMax Kanter (Ger) Movistar Team
DNSSøren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
DNSJenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
DNSJonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
DNSGuillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
DNSJordi Warlop (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM

