2022 UCI Gravel World Championships

Image 1 of 1 Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) crossing the line as he wins the first edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) soloed to victory to claim the first elite men's title in the UCI Gravel World Championships.

The pro road riders dominated the race, with Vermeersch getting away from a WorldTour and ProTour stacked leading group along with Daniel Oss (Italy). The duo forged ahead for over 100km, opening a maximum gap of over five minutes.

Chasing behind, Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), a trade teammate with Vermeersch on Alpecin-Fenix, out-sprinted Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) to round out the podium.

Results powered by FirstCycling

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot atop the podium at the UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) added her fourth world title of the season, adding the UCI Gravel World Championship to her rainbow jersey efforts in the cross country, short track, and marathon MTB events.

The multi-discipline star out-sprinted fellow mountain biker Sina Frei (Switzerland) with Chiara Teocchi giving the host country of Italy the bronze.