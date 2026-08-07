Gianni Moscon disqualified from Vuelta a Burgos in latest disciplinary incident, Red Bull say 'We respect the jury's decision'

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Teams looks to focus on remainder of race as Italian is expelled for 'improper conduct between or towards other riders'

Gianni Moscon (centre) prior to stage 1 of the 2026 Vuelta a Burgos
Gianni Moscon (centre) prior to stage 1 of the 2026 Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gianni Moscon (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has been expelled from the Vuelta a Burgos for "improper conduct between riders or directed at a rider", adding to his long list of disciplinary incidents.

The specifics of the incident which saw the Italian kicked out of Burgos after stage 3 remain unclear, but the rule cited on the UCI's yellow cards index is XII 2.12.007 8.2.1: "Assault, intimidation, insults, threats, improper conduct (including pulling the jersey or saddle of another rider, blow with the helmet, knee, elbow, shoulder, foot or hand, etc.), or behaviour that is indecent or that endangers others - Between riders or directed at a rider."

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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