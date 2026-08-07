Gianni Moscon disqualified from Vuelta a Burgos in latest disciplinary incident, Red Bull say 'We respect the jury's decision'

Gianni Moscon (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has been expelled from the Vuelta a Burgos for "improper conduct between riders or directed at a rider", adding to his long list of disciplinary incidents.

The specifics of the incident which saw the Italian kicked out of Burgos after stage 3 remain unclear, but the rule cited on the UCI's yellow cards index is XII 2.12.007 8.2.1: "Assault, intimidation, insults, threats, improper conduct (including pulling the jersey or saddle of another rider, blow with the helmet, knee, elbow, shoulder, foot or hand, etc.), or behaviour that is indecent or that endangers others - Between riders or directed at a rider."

When contacted by Cyclingnews, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe declined to comment further on the situation, referring to sports director Sven Vanthourenhout's comments: "We respect the jury's decision and will not comment any further," read a message from the team. "Our focus remains on the final stages of the race."

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Moscon had finished the stage 13 minutes down on stage winner Felix Gall, but later disappeared from the standings. It was then confirmed he had been disqualified, fined and docked 50 UCI points.

Bahrain Victorious rider Mathijs Paasschens was yellow carded for the same offence on the UCI's list after stage 3, but neither the race communiqué nor information from the teams has linked the incidents. While also punished, the Dutch rider was not kicked off the race.

While Moscon, 32, has largely avoided controversy in the past few years of his career, he was in trouble several times during the latter half of the 2010s, with a well-known rap sheet.

Team Sky suspended the Italian in 2017 for six weeks after he racially abused the French rider Kevin Reza at the Tour de Romandie, and he was also sent on a diversity training course.

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He was then kicked off the Tour de France a year later for swinging a punch at Élie Gesbert during stage 15, just 800 metres into the day's racing. This landed him a five-week suspension from the UCI.

In 2020, he was also disqualified from Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne after crashing, picking up a bike which was not even his own and aggressively throwing it back towards the ditch, where it hit Jens Debusschere.

Moscon has raced for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe since joining from Soudal-QuickStep in 2025. His contract is due to expire at the end of this season, with no new team announced yet.