Reports of missed payments and rider departures at British team Hess Cycling as UCI registration not yet confirmed

By published

Team still hasn’t raced in 2025, but say issues are resolved and season will start imminently

WARRINGTON ENGLAND JUNE 08 Sara Casasola of Italy Nicole Frain of Australia Rotem Gafinovitz of Israel Grace Lister of The United Kingdom Alice Mcwilliam of The United Kingdom Marjolein Van T Geloof of The Netherlands and Hess Cycling Team prior to the 9th Tour of Britain Women 2024 Stage 3 a 1068km stage from Warrington to Warrington UCIWWT on June 08 2024 in Warrington England Photo by Matt McNultyGetty Images
Hess Cycling at the Tour of Britain Women in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Concerns are mounting around British women’s team Hess Cycling after reports of non-payments to riders, a lack of UCI registration, and riders already leaving the team with the squad not having started a race yet in 2025.

However, the team tells Cyclingnews that registration is imminent, and they will be starting their season next week.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

