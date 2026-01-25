Trofeo Llucmajor: Cat Ferguson opens 2026 account with sprint victory after thrilling wind-affected day

Young British rider takes win ahead of Clara Copponi and Sofie van Rooijen from small group sprint

LLUCMAJOR, SPAIN - JANUARY 25: Cat Ferguson of Great Britain and Team Movistar celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 3rd Challenge Femenino Ciclista Mallorca 2026, Trofeo Llucmajor a 134.8km one day race from Llucmajor to Llucmajor on January 25, 2026 in Llucmajor, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Cat Ferguson (Movistar) opened up her 2026 season with victory at the Trofeo Llucmajor, winning from a reduced group after heavy wind opened up the racing on day two of the Challenge Mallorca Femenina.

The young Brit was let out by Arlenis Sierra into the crucial final corner in second position, with Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) on her wheel, but when Ferguson accelerated, no one could match her power.

Joining that quintet were Movistar's Ferguson, Sierra, Biannnic, Francesca Barale and Tota Magalhães, Coponni and Anna Henderson from Lidl-Trek, the Uno-X Mobility duo Susanne Andersen and Linda Zanetti and Sara Luccon (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo).

