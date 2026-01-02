Tour de Romandie Féminin 2026

Tour de Romandie Féminin 2025 overview

Date

September 4-6, 2026

Start location

Finish location

Distance

Previous edition

2025 Tour de Romandie Women

Previous winner

Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez)

AIGLE, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 17: (L-R) Urska Zigart of Slovenia and Team AG Insurance - Soudal on second place, race winner Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team FDJ - SUEZ - Yellow Leader Jersey and Yara Kastelijn of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Deceuninck on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 4th Tour de Romandie Feminin 2025, Stage 3 a 122.1km stage from Aigle to Aigle / #UCIWWT / on August 17, 2025 in Aigle, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Elise Chabbey won the Tour de Romandie in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de Romandie Féminin information

The Tour de Romandie Féminin was created in 2022 as part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the men's Tour de Romandie. The Tour de Romandie Féminin has a new date for 2026, with the three stages held between September 4-6.

in 2022, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, then racing with SD Worx, claimed the overall victory ahead of Annemiek van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini.

In the race's second edition in 2023, Demi Vollering capped off an amazing year with the overall victory at Tour de Romandie Féminin, following her wins at La Vuelta Femenina, Itzulia Women, and Vuelta a Burgos.

In 2024, Lotte Kopecky took over the top step over her now-former teammate Vollering by six seconds.

In 2025, Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez) claimed the overall victory in a nail-biting finish. Chabbey finished third on the final stage behind Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) to claim the first stage race victory of her career.

Urška Žigart (AG Insurance-Soudal) was distanced on the final climb of the day and so lost the race lead to Chabbey.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Tour de Romandie Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Tour de Romandie Féminin schedule

Date

Stage

Start time

Finish time

Sept 4

Stage 1:

Sept 5

Stage 2:

Sept 6

Stage 3:

