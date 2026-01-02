Tour de Romandie Féminin 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de Romandie Féminin 2025 overview Date September 4-6, 2026 Start location Row 1 - Cell 1 Finish location Row 2 - Cell 1 Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Previous edition 2025 Tour de Romandie Women Previous winner Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez)

Tour de Romandie Féminin information

The Tour de Romandie Féminin was created in 2022 as part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the men's Tour de Romandie. The Tour de Romandie Féminin has a new date for 2026, with the three stages held between September 4-6.

in 2022, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, then racing with SD Worx, claimed the overall victory ahead of Annemiek van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini.

In the race's second edition in 2023, Demi Vollering capped off an amazing year with the overall victory at Tour de Romandie Féminin, following her wins at La Vuelta Femenina, Itzulia Women, and Vuelta a Burgos.

In 2024, Lotte Kopecky took over the top step over her now-former teammate Vollering by six seconds.

In 2025, Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez) claimed the overall victory in a nail-biting finish. Chabbey finished third on the final stage behind Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) to claim the first stage race victory of her career.

Urška Žigart (AG Insurance-Soudal) was distanced on the final climb of the day and so lost the race lead to Chabbey.

Tour de Romandie Féminin schedule