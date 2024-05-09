Andrea Cyr turns 'fired as an athlete to fired up' as motivation for Speed Week and US Road Nationals

Surprise runner-up at eight-race criterium series balances medical career with passion for bike racing

Andrea Cyr wore the Speed Week leader's jersey after the first four races
Andrea Cyr wore the Speed Week leader's jersey after the first four races (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA Crits and Speed Week)

“Nothing like being fired as an athlete to fire you up,” was how Andrea Cyr summed up her surprising performance across the last 11 days at USA Speed Week, finishing second overall as the only female rider with Texas Roadhouse Racing.

Just three weeks before, her season seemed to hit a wall, as her Miami Nights team was abruptly shut down by National Cycling League management, in addition to two other league-owned teams, leaving Cyr and dozens of other riders and staff without employment as the racing season amped to full gear. 

