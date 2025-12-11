'This is a tough industry to keep a team running' - Crit specialist Andrea Cyr makes bold move to launch women's programme after third team collapse

News
By published

HigherDOSE Cycling will feature Cyr and five other riders for US campaign in 2026

At IU Health Momentum Indy race weekend in July 2025, Andrea Cyr earned top 10s all three days
At IU Health Momentum Indy race weekend in July 2025, Andrea Cyr earned top 10s all three days (Image credit: Mike Dickbernd)
Jump to:

Add team captain and team owner for HigherDose Cycling to the growing list of professions that Andrea Cyr now includes in her "juggling act", along with earning a living as a sports medicine doctor and professional US cyclist.

This week, Cyr revealed she would lead the six-rider roster in 2026 for the new domestic elite women's team she launched in collaboration with her partner Justin Kirk and friend Marco Aledia, both of Texas Roadhouse Cycling.

Lynch, just 23 years old, finshed second overall in the 11-race Kwik Trip Tour of America's Dairyland in Wisconsin, earning six podiums, with only Marlies Mejías (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) going better with seven podiums and the overall title.

HigherDOSE Cycling roster 2026

  • Marjie Bemis (USA)
  • Andrea Cyr (USA)
  • Elizabeth Dixon (USA)
  • Regina Doty (USA)
  • Odette Lynch (AUS)
  • Aline Seitz (SUI)
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.