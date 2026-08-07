'So many riders now are able to ride at a high level, it's crazy' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot reveals she hit a power PB as she was being put to the sword at Tour de France Femmes

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Defending champion reflects on massive gains in level in women's cycling, saying 'in one year, the difference is huge'

Team Visma | Lease a Bike&#039;s French rider Pauline Ferrand-Prevot reacts after stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six stages into the Tour de France Femmes, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot - who dominated the race in 2025 to win by well over three minutes - is staring down a five-minute deficit to race leader Marlen Reusser (Movistar). But the Frenchwoman is not complaining of bad form. Quite the opposite; she revealed she hit a personal best power output on stage 5, just as she was being put to the sword.

It was expected that the multi-discipline star might lose some time in the stage 4 individual time trial, but not the 2:13 she eventually gave up to Reusser. And on Wednesday's hot and hilly stage to Beaujolais, it was even worse.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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