Hannah Otto's FKT ordeal 'hardest thing I've ever done' and fueled success at inaugural Unbound Gravel

Two solo attempts on same 137-mile Kokopelli Trail course gave Life Time Grand Prix competitor 'secret' training

Hannah Otto endures severely cold temperatures and snow during her first FKT attempt on The Kokopelli Trail in 2023
Hannah Otto endures severely cold temperatures and snow during her first FKT attempt on The Kokopelli Trail in 2023

Hannah Otto (Pivot Cycles-DT Swiss) is good at racing a bike, be it a mountain bike or a gravel set up, evident by her current second-place position in this year’s Life Time Grand Prix. She’s also good at keeping a secret.

Not once, but twice she attempted a Fastest Known Time (FKT) of the 137-mile Kokopelli Trail near Moab, Utah. The first effort in the winter of 2023 ended in defeat, beaten down by freezing temperatures, hypothermia, lack of fluids and a ticking clock. Otto missed the mark by just 15 minutes after 13 hours of riding. She called it “the hardest thing I will ever do” and gained inspiration to repeat the effort this spring, smashing the FKT by more than an hour. 

Hannah Otto rides into the night on her 2023 FTK attempt
Hannah Otto rides into the night on her 2023 FTK attempt

