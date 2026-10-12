Life Time Grand Prix: Cole Paton, Candice Lill claim race wins at Little Sugar MTB while Melisa Rollins climbs into series top 10 as women's runner-up

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Bradyn Lange edges closer to LTGP leader Keegan Swenson with men's second place in Arkansas

US MTB cross-country marathon champion Cole Paton wins 2026 Little Sugar MTB
US MTB cross-country marathon champion Cole Paton wins 2026 Little Sugar MTB (Image credit: Life Time)
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Cole Paton (Giant-RCC) and Candace Lill (Thömus maxon – Sabi Sabi) earned solo victories in Bentonville, Arkansas, in the elite races at Little Sugar MTB on Sunday.

Paton was part of an early group of seven riders who set the pace in the men's race in the opening 15 miles of the 64-mile (100km) course. The US MTB marathon national champion then attacked on the final 24 miles, on the Back 40 trail, and let the others chase, crossing the line in 4:06:38. Compatriot Bradyn Lange (Canyon x DT Swiss All-Terrain Racing) finished 1:12 back for second, and Germany's Andreas Seewald, a two-time MTB Marathon World Champion, followed another 2:35 later for third place.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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