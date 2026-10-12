Cole Paton (Giant-RCC) and Candace Lill (Thömus maxon – Sabi Sabi) earned solo victories in Bentonville, Arkansas, in the elite races at Little Sugar MTB on Sunday.

Paton was part of an early group of seven riders who set the pace in the men's race in the opening 15 miles of the 64-mile (100km) course. The US MTB marathon national champion then attacked on the final 24 miles, on the Back 40 trail, and let the others chase, crossing the line in 4:06:38. Compatriot Bradyn Lange (Canyon x DT Swiss All-Terrain Racing) finished 1:12 back for second, and Germany's Andreas Seewald, a two-time MTB Marathon World Champion, followed another 2:35 later for third place.

"There is so much room for a mechanical or puncture at Little Sugar MTB, so I wanted to ride smart, efficiently, and not take any unnecessary risks, as it’s not over until it’s over," Paton told organisers at the finish.

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Australian Brendan Johnston (Giant) was 7:20 off the winning pace to go fourth, while fifth place was secured by Canadian Owen Clark (Pivot Cycles-ENVE), who returned to racing this year after spinal fusion surgery in the winter from being struck by a driver of a car.

The top four are all part of the Life Time Grand Prix and earned points with one race to go in the six-event series. Lange made the loudest statement and moved to within six points of leader Keegan Swenson (Specialized Off-road). Johnston was another four points back in third, and Seewald seventh. Race winner Paton moved to fifth place on the leaderboard.

Bradyn Lange makes a move a the front of the elite men's race in opening 15 miles at 2026 Little Sugar MTB (Image credit: Life Time)

"To get maximum Life Time Grand Prix points today is huge, and I knew I had to do as well as I possibly could in these two final races of the Series, so hopefully that helps me move up [the overall leaderboard], but the win transcends that. I’m proud that I pulled it together today.”

Last year's Little Sugar MTB winner Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA - RCC) finished 18th this time and clung to a spot in the top 10 of the LTGP, tied with Cobe Freeburn (Trek Driftless) in ninth.

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Candace Lill wins 2026 Little Sugar MTB (Image credit: Life Time)

Reigning South African mountain bike XCO champion Lill put on a show in the elite women's race, riding solo for 55 miles. She had more than two minutes to her advantage with 30 miles to go, then Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) amped up the chase and got within eight seconds, battling with fellow US rider Madigan Munro and Hannah Otto (Scott Sport USA) trailing.

Lill then powered away from all challengers on the 'Ledges' technical section of the course and won in a time of 4:54:47. The next five riders across the line earned the LTGP points, Rollins grabbing the top haul of points with second place, 2:20 back. Otto was another 4:15 down for third.

Alexis Skarda (Q36.5 Off Road Racing), Hayley Preen (Factor Racing) and Samara Sheppard of New Zealand followed, fourth through sixth, respectively, shifting to the series top 12.

"Little Sugar MTB is nothing like what I’ve raced before; with about 90% singletrack, it was really fun, but the terrain is tough, rolling, and you have to keep a lot of focus, so anyone who crosses the finish line has done a really good job. That was a really big day out; I was just waiting for the finish line during the last 10 miles," Lill, who won the Cape Epic title with Alessandra Keller in March, said after her win.

"I lost a lot of air in my tyre [after hitting something], so there I was doing damage control until I could swap my wheel. It was great to race Melisa [Rollins], and it’s a great addition to my MTB World Series racing this year."

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) was not present in Bentonville to defend her race win from last year, instead competing at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Australia. She used Little Sugar as her drop race in the LTGP and remained at the top of the leaderboard, now 13 points ahead of Cecily Decker (PAS Racing), who finished eighth at Sunday's race.

Melisa Rollins rides to second at 2026 Little Sugar MTB (Image credit: Life Time)

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite men top 20 Place Full Name Time 1 Cole Paton 04:06:38 2 Bradyn Lange +0:01:12 3 Andreas Seewald +0:03:47 4 Brendan Johnston +0:07:20 5 Owen Clark +0:09:39 6 Brayden Johnson +0:10:08 7 Ivan Sippy +0:10:08 8 Andrew L’esperance +0:10:10 9 Matthew Wilson +0:10:17 10 Caleb Swartz +0:10:38 11 Daniel English +0:11:09 12 Zach Calton +0:13:12 13 Drew Dillman +0:14:02 14 Kyle Trudeau +0:15:59 15 Jack Spranger +0:16:20 16 Cobe Freeburn +0:16:20 17 Martins Blums +0:16:31 18 Cameron Jones +0:17:31 19 Payson Mcelveen +0:17:58 20 Taylor Lideen +0:17:59