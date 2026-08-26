Caroline Andersson joins AG Insurance-Soudal in major boost for Kim Le Court-Pienaar's support squad – Analysis

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Swedish racer, fourth at the recent Tour of Britain Women, a strong addition to Belgian team's Classics and stage race squad

Caroline Andersson of Sweden and Team Liv AlUla Jayco competes during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026
Caroline Andersson: 'I've looked up to The Wolfpack since I was a child' (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Swedish racer Caroline Andersson is switching Liv-AlUla-Jayco for AG Insurance-Soudal on a three-year deal, the Belgian team has announced.

The 25-year-old will join a growing, ambitious team in their fourth season of Women's WorldTour racing, racing alongside riders such as former Liège-Bastogne-Liège champion Kim Le Court-Pienaar and climbing stars Sarah Gigante and Urška Zigart.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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