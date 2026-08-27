'We didn't know that Enric was so close' - Inaccurate time gaps explain how Tadej Pogačar was caught during Vuelta a España attack

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UAE Team Emirates say leader's attack was for safety on tricky descent - 'the fewer riders, the safer'

Pogacar looking back for chasers ahead of Enric Mas before the finish
Pogacar and Mas in the finishing straight of stage 6 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG management have argued that even if Tadej Pogačar was surprisingly caught by Enric Mas (Movistar) on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España, he was able to use that to his advantage so that the two could gain time on the rest of the field.

Mas tracked down Pogacar on the Puerto de El Bartolo climb after the Vuelta leader had broken away four kilometres to the summit.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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