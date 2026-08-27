'Hopefully I can get a start to my season' - After injury-plagued season, Jay Vine finds form supporting Tadej Pogačar at Vuelta a España

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First-ever climbing support role for Australian in a stage race with Pogačar

Jay Vine on the sign-on podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the sight of Jay Vine playing a key role for UAE Team Emirates XRG teammate Tadej Pogačar on the mountains of Andorra and Valencia in the Vuelta a España felt a shade unusual to viewers, that has an explanation.

Although the 31-year-old Australian has had that star climbing support role for Pogačar on various occasions in the Classics, including Il Lombardia, this year's Vuelta is the first time Vine has supported Pogačar in any kind of stage race, let alone a Grand Tour.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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