Vuelta a España 2026 stage 7 preview
August 28: Vall d'Alba - Aramón Valdelinares, 149.8km (mountains)
- Stage 7: Vall d'Alba - Aramón Valdelinares
- Date: August 28, 2026
- Distance: 149.8km
- Elevation gain: 3,597m
- Start time: 13:40 CEST
- Finish time: 17:19 CEST
Stage details
Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España leaves the province of Castellón and heads inland into the Aragón mountains, finishing at the ski resort of Aramón Valdelinares for the second summit finish of the 2026 Vuelta a España. A stage that could well mark some differences among the favourites.
Starting in Vall d’Alba, the 149.8km route heads generally northwest, over undulating terrain, tackling the climbs of the Puerto de El Remolcador and Alto de Zucaina before entering the higher terrain of the province of Teruel.
Starting with the ascent of Puerto Fuente de Rubielos, the road continues to climb to the second category Puerto de San Rafael before the final 9.8km climb to the highest ski resort in Teruel at 1,951 metres.
Climbs
- Puerto de El Remolcador (cat. 2, 12.4km at 4.3%), km. 52.2
- Alto de Zucaina (cat. 3, 5.5km at 5%), km. 66.5
- Puerto Fuente de Rubielos (cat. 3, 6km at 6.3%), km. 104.9
- Puerto de San Rafael (cat. 2, 11.1km at 4.3%)
- Aramón Valdelinares (cat. 1, 9.8km at 5.9%), km. 149.8
Sprints
- Mora de Rubielos, km. 123.3
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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