Vuelta a España 2026 stage 7 preview

Stage 7: Vall d'Alba - Aramón Valdelinares

Vall d'Alba - Aramón Valdelinares Date: August 28, 2026

August 28, 2026 Distance: 149.8km

149.8km Elevation gain: 3,597m

3,597m Start time: 13:40 CEST

13:40 CEST Finish time: 17:19 CEST

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 A brutal mountain top finish (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España leaves the province of Castellón and heads inland into the Aragón mountains, finishing at the ski resort of Aramón Valdelinares for the second summit finish of the 2026 Vuelta a España. A stage that could well mark some differences among the favourites.

Starting in Vall d’Alba, the 149.8km route heads generally northwest, over undulating terrain, tackling the climbs of the Puerto de El Remolcador and Alto de Zucaina before entering the higher terrain of the province of Teruel.

Starting with the ascent of Puerto Fuente de Rubielos, the road continues to climb to the second category Puerto de San Rafael before the final 9.8km climb to the highest ski resort in Teruel at 1,951 metres.

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Climbs

Puerto de El Remolcador (cat. 2, 12.4km at 4.3%), km. 52.2

Alto de Zucaina (cat. 3, 5.5km at 5%), km. 66.5

Puerto Fuente de Rubielos (cat. 3, 6km at 6.3%), km. 104.9

Puerto de San Rafael (cat. 2, 11.1km at 4.3%)

Aramón Valdelinares (cat. 1, 9.8km at 5.9%), km. 149.8

Sprints

Mora de Rubielos, km. 123.3

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