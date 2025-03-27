Classic Brugge-De Panne Women: Lorena Wiebes takes win number six of 2025

European champion tops Consonni, Balsamo

Lorena Wiebes punches the air after winning the sprint - other riders blurry in the background
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) made it 99 pro wins in the Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the Classic Brugge-De Panne, sprinting to victory ahead of Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek).

A breakaway of two riders had been caught with one lap of the 42.9km finishing circuit to go. Cat Ferguson (Movistar) went solo with 35km to go and kept the peloton at just over ten seconds for a long time but was eventually reeled in 2.5km from the finish.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

