Classic Brugge-De Panne Women: Lorena Wiebes takes win number six of 2025
European champion tops Consonni, Balsamo
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the Classic Brugge-De Panne, sprinting to victory ahead of Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek).
A breakaway of two riders had been caught with one lap of the 42.9km finishing circuit to go. Cat Ferguson (Movistar) went solo with 35km to go and kept the peloton at just over ten seconds for a long time but was eventually reeled in 2.5km from the finish.
Lidl-Trek led the sprinters onto the finishing straight, but Wiebes launched her trademark sprint from Balsamo's wheel with 200 metres to go and was a bike length ahead of Consonni and several bike lengths ahead of Balsamo on the line.
“I started my sprint quite early,” said Wiebes after her first sixth victory of the 2025 season.
“I’m happy with the teamwork. The whole race was quite nervous, the final also, but I had Barbara [Guarischi] in front of me, and she brought me into a good position.”
Wiebes also compared the women’s race to the men’s edition on Wednesday that had been marred by several crashes in the final.
“It was better compared to yesterday that one team really took the lead. Lidl-Trek still had the full lead-out, and then it’s a bit more in one line. On the smaller roads, that’s better,” she said.
More to come
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
As it happened: Lorena Wiebes takes 99th career victory in Brugge - De Panne
Who will win Gent-Wevelgem 2025? Analysing the favourites
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Lorena Wiebes takes 99th career victory in Brugge - De PanneSD Worx Protime rider backs up Sanremo Women win to out-sprint Chiara Consonni and Elisa Balsamo
-
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women: Lorena Wiebes takes win number six of 2025European champion tops Consonni, Balsamo
-
As it happened - Queen Stage comes down to two man sprint on Volta a Catalunya stage fourPeloton tackles 188.7km from Sant Vicenç de Castellet to Montserrat Mil·lenari summit
-
Volta a Catalunya: Primož Roglič takes leader's jersey with stage 4 two-up sprint win over Juan Ayuso atop MonteserratEnric Mas best in six-rider chase group on Catalonia's most emblematic ascent and moves into third on GC