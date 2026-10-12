'It's become a situation where it might be hard for me to get anything for next year' – James Knox fears for his career after Il Lombardia

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30-year-old British rider reveals 'I'm currently without anything' heading into off-season

James Knox of Great Britain and Team Picnic PostNL competes during the 21st Renewi Tour 2026, Stage 3 a 182km stage from Celles to Geraardsbergen / #UCIWT / on August 21, 2026 in Geraardsbergen, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the start of Il Lombardia, James Knox hoisted his bike upright onto its rear wheel, gave the front one a good spin with his hand, and watched on as five riders filtered through the tunnel of bikes that he and the rest of the peloton had formed in honour of their impending retirements. He might have been wondering whether he should be in the middle himself.

There was no guard of honour, but Il Lombardia could well turn out to be the British climber’s final race.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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