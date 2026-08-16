Czech Tour: Andrew August seals overall title despite Fancellu coming back from pedal slip to win final stage

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20-year-old US rider misses out on the stage win hattrick but successfully defends yellow for a first pro GC title

Andrew August of the United States and Team Netcompany - INEOS celebrates on the podium as the stage winner and leader of the general, points, and youth classifications (yellow, green, and white jerseys) after the second stage of the Czech Tour 2026, a 155km stage from Mlada Boleslav (Skoda Museum) to Jested (Jestedka Mountain Hut), on August 14, 2026 in Liberec, Czech Republic. (Photo by Filip Bezdek/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
AJ August (NetCompany Ineos) earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Andrew 'AJ' August (Netcompany-Ineos) continued his breakthrough season with overall victory at the Czech Tour, safely sealed on the final day despite not being crowned with a hattrick of stage wins.

Having won back-to-back stages on Friday and Saturday, and with a third straight hill-top finish on Sunday, the 20-year-old American was in the driving seat but only had an 11-second lead over Alessandro Fancellu (MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort), who ended up winning the final stage.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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