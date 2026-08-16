Czech Tour: Andrew August seals overall title despite Fancellu coming back from pedal slip to win final stage

Andrew 'AJ' August (Netcompany-Ineos) continued his breakthrough season with overall victory at the Czech Tour, safely sealed on the final day despite not being crowned with a hattrick of stage wins.

Having won back-to-back stages on Friday and Saturday, and with a third straight hill-top finish on Sunday, the 20-year-old American was in the driving seat but only had an 11-second lead over Alessandro Fancellu (MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort), who ended up winning the final stage.

August's Netcompany-Ineos' teammates effectively defended yellow for him, though, setting such a strong tempo on the final climb to Pustenvy that no one dared attack until the dying metres.

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Fancellu opened it up at the end and, remarkably, slipped out of his right pedal before clipping back in and accelerating away to the stage win.

August accelerated himself as his rival struggled for speed but when he drew up alongside the Italian he suddenly sat back down in the saddle and slowed his cadence, holding back as the Italian roared ahead once more.

After the final bend August then truly opened the taps but settled for second place on the day, crossing the line in the slipstream. Nicolas Breuillard (TotalEnergies) rounded out the day's podium on the same time.

Not letting Fancellu out of sight meant that August successfully defended the yellow jersey to clinch the first overall stage race success of his young career. His final margin of victory dropped from 11 seconds to seven seconds but he always looked in control throughout the final climb. Domenico Pozzovivo (Solution Tech Nippo Rali) rounded out the final overall podium, 40 seconds down.

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The GC title is August's fifth win of what is fast becoming a breakthrough year, following stage wins at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and Itzulia Basque Country, and the two stage wins already in this race.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 4 results Pos Rider Time 1 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 03:42:16 2 Andrew August (USA) Netcompany Ineos 00:00:00 3 Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies 00:00:00 4 Václav Ježek (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:00:05 5 Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:00:05 6 Piotr Pękala (Pol) Att Investments 00:00:05 7 Max Bock (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:00:05 8 Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:00:05 9 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 00:00:10 10 Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 00:00:10 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 00:00:11 12 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Team 00:00:14 13 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:00:38 14 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Totalenergies 00:00:43 15 Alessandro Verre (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 00:00:43 16 Senne Thonnon (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00:00:43 17 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure 00:00:43 18 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:00:46 19 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:00:48 20 Alberto Carlo Monti (Cze) Att Investments 00:00:57 21 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:00:57 22 Paul Conor (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie 00:01:00 23 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep 00:01:00 24 Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:01:00 25 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 00:01:00 26 Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00:01:00 27 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:01:10 28 Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 00:01:11 29 Fernando Tercero Lopez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta 00:01:13 30 Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:01:21 31 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:01:25 32 Francisco Muñoz Llana (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta 00:01:25 33 Filip Gruszczyński (Pol) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 00:01:25 34 Francisco Joel Peñuela Sandoval (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:01:28 35 Anatol Friedl (Aut) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:01:30 36 Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:01:34 37 Florian Samuel Kajamini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 00:01:35 38 Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00:01:35 39 Adam Pešek (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:01:37 40 Matteo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:01:40 41 Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:01:40 42 Mateusz Gajdulewicz (Pol) Att Investments 00:01:43 43 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 00:01:43 44 Tomáš Přidal (Cze) Team United Shipping 00:01:46 45 Diego Bracalente (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 00:01:49 46 Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:01:49 47 Gauthier Servranckx (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team 00:02:00 48 Tomasz Budziński (Pol) Att Investments 00:02:08 49 Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk 00:02:15 50 Davide Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 00:02:20 51 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:02:22 52 Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 00:02:46 53 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Novo Nordisk 00:02:46 54 Zsombor Palumby (Hun) Team United Shipping 00:02:49 55 Gil Gelders (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:02:59 56 Unai Ramos Murillo (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:03:00 57 Franciszek Kocur (Pol) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov 00:03:05 58 Nolan Huysmans (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00:03:23 59 Antonio Polga (Ita) Novo Nordisk 00:03:25 60 Martin Bárta (Cze) Att Investments 00:03:28 61 Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:03:35 62 Cesare Chesini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 00:03:47 63 Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure 00:03:59 64 Marco Frigo (Ita) NSN Cycling Team 00:04:01 65 Riley Sheehan (USA) NSN Cycling Team 00:04:01 66 Roei Edinger (Isr) Nsn Development Team 00:04:12 67 Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Novo Nordisk 00:04:23 68 Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk 00:04:23 69 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Totalenergies 00:04:45 70 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 00:04:51 71 Evan Pavis (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie 00:04:51 72 Pablo Lospitao Gonzalez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:05:39 73 Alex Beldon (GBr) Nsn Development Team 00:05:39 74 Rastko Nikačević (Srb) Team United Shipping 00:05:39 75 Dominik Neuman (Cze) Att Investments 00:05:39 76 Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure 00:05:43 77 Ian Lopez de San Roman (USA) Modern Adventure 00:05:43 78 Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies 00:06:25 79 Leander van Hautegem (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00:06:37 80 Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies 00:06:58 81 Bob Jungels (Lux) Netcompany Ineos 00:07:18 82 Sebastian Putz (Aut) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:07:18 83 Theodor Clemmensen (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:07:18 84 Gijs Schoonvelde (Ned) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:07:20 85 Milan Kadlec (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:07:22 86 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:07:22 87 Nikolaos Michail Drakos (Gre) Team United Shipping 00:07:22 88 Quinten de Graeve (Bel) Novo Nordisk 00:07:22 89 Martin Svrček (Svk) Soudal-QuickStep 00:07:22 90 Daniel Šilhavý (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov 00:07:22 91 Fabricio German Crozzolo (Arg) Polti-VisitMalta 00:07:56 92 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:07:56 93 Sergi Darder Gari (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:08:09 94 Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:09:10 95 Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 00:09:49 96 Ben Swift (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 00:09:49 97 Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 00:09:49 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 00:09:49 99 Hayden Stevens (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk Development 00:09:49 100 Michael Boroš (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:09:49 101 Jan Kašpar (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov 00:09:49 102 Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00:09:49 103 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:09:49 104 Máté Endrédi (Hun) Team United Shipping 00:09:49 105 Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep 00:09:49 106 Harry Lasker (USA) Modern Adventure 00:10:30 107 Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure 00:10:30 108 Martin Voltr (Cze) Att Investments 00:10:30 109 Samuel Boardman (USA) Modern Adventure 00:10:30 110 Michal Schuran (Cze) Team United Shipping 00:10:35 111 Ondřej Pokorný (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov 00:10:39 112 Josef Černý (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:12:27 113 Adam Bittman (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:12:27 114 Romet Pajur (Est) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:12:27 115 Lorenzo Nespoli (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 00:14:54 116 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 00:14:54 117 Vojtěch Soukup (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov 00:15:29 118 Matyáš Koblížek (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov 00:24:37 DNF Veljko Stojnić (Srb) Team United Shipping Row 118 - Cell 2 DNF Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali Row 119 - Cell 2 DNF Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise Row 120 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final general classification Pos Rider Time 1 Andrew August (USA) Netcompany Ineos 15:08:12 2 Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 00:00:07 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 00:00:40 4 Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:00:51 5 Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies 00:00:54 6 Max Bock (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:00:59 7 Václav Ježek (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:01:03 8 Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos 00:01:08 9 Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Team 00:01:24 10 Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:01:44 11 Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:01:46 12 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure 00:01:49 13 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:01:50 14 Piotr Pękala (Pol) Att Investments 00:01:52 15 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:02:01 16 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Totalenergies 00:02:20 17 Senne Thonnon (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00:02:23 18 Alberto Carlo Monti (Cze) Att Investments 00:02:48 19 Fernando Tercero Lopez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta 00:02:53 20 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep 00:03:00 21 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:03:25 22 Anatol Friedl (Aut) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:03:37 23 Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:03:44 24 Alessandro Verre (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 00:04:01 25 Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:04:05 26 Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00:04:10 27 Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:04:19 28 Mateusz Gajdulewicz (Pol) Att Investments 00:04:32 29 Francisco Muñoz Llana (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta 00:04:35 30 Adam Pešek (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:04:39 31 Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 00:04:41 32 Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:04:48 33 Filip Gruszczyński (Pol) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 00:05:10 34 Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00:05:18 35 Gauthier Servranckx (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team 00:05:21 36 Paul Conor (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie 00:05:45 37 Francisco Joel Peñuela Sandoval (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:06:07 38 Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:06:19 39 Davide Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 00:07:06 40 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 00:07:30 41 Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure 00:07:31 42 Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 00:08:08 43 Matteo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:08:18 44 Martin Bárta (Cze) Att Investments 00:08:56 45 Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 00:09:11 46 Florian Samuel Kajamini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 00:09:36 47 Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber 00:09:40 48 Unai Ramos Murillo (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:10:42 49 Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:10:50 50 Cesare Chesini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 00:11:09 51 Tomasz Budziński (Pol) Att Investments 00:11:53 52 Marco Frigo (Ita) NSN Cycling Team 00:12:03 53 Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk 00:13:00 54 Riley Sheehan (USA) NSN Cycling Team 00:13:02 55 Antonio Polga (Ita) Novo Nordisk 00:13:14 56 Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:13:42 57 Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:14:01 58 Tomáš Přidal (Cze) Team United Shipping 00:15:05 59 Nolan Huysmans (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00:15:48 60 Franciszek Kocur (Pol) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov 00:16:00 61 Pablo Lospitao Gonzalez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:16:06 62 Gijs Schoonvelde (Ned) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:17:17 63 Diego Bracalente (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 00:18:47 64 Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure 00:19:33 65 Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies 00:20:17 66 Leander van Hautegem (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00:20:49 67 Michael Kukrle (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:21:05 68 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Novo Nordisk 00:21:16 69 Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta 00:21:27 70 Michael Boroš (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:21:41 71 Zsombor Palumby (Hun) Team United Shipping 00:21:43 72 Fabricio German Crozzolo (Arg) Polti-VisitMalta 00:21:58 73 Milan Kadlec (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:22:05 74 Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:22:14 75 Dominik Neuman (Cze) Att Investments 00:22:41 76 Máté Endrédi (Hun) Team United Shipping 00:23:08 77 Evan Pavis (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie 00:23:09 78 Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 00:23:29 79 Nikolaos Michail Drakos (Gre) Team United Shipping 00:23:36 80 Martin Svrček (Svk) Soudal-QuickStep 00:24:03 81 Sergi Darder Gari (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:24:07 82 Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Novo Nordisk 00:24:32 83 Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies 00:24:43 84 Sebastian Putz (Aut) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:25:42 85 Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk 00:27:08 86 Gil Gelders (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:27:09 87 Quinten de Graeve (Bel) Novo Nordisk 00:27:47 88 Ian Lopez de San Roman (USA) Modern Adventure 00:28:05 89 Bob Jungels (Lux) Netcompany Ineos 00:29:14 90 Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep 00:30:27 91 Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma 00:31:08 92 Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure 00:32:05 93 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Totalenergies 00:34:19 94 Roei Edinger (Isr) Nsn Development Team 00:36:01 95 Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise 00:36:11 96 Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:36:34 97 Alex Beldon (GBr) Nsn Development Team 00:38:25 98 Theodor Clemmensen (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:40:11 99 Jan Kašpar (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov 00:40:58 100 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 00:41:23 101 Ondřej Pokorný (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov 00:41:37 102 Michal Schuran (Cze) Team United Shipping 00:42:11 103 Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 00:43:00 104 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Solution Tech Nippo Rali 00:43:00 105 Samuel Boardman (USA) Modern Adventure 00:43:34 106 Adam Bittman (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:44:59 107 Vojtěch Soukup (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov 00:45:26 108 Josef Černý (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me 00:45:48 109 Ben Swift (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 00:45:52 110 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Netcompany Ineos 00:46:02 111 Daniel Šilhavý (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov 00:46:13 112 Lorenzo Nespoli (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort 00:48:00 113 Martin Voltr (Cze) Att Investments 00:48:23 114 Romet Pajur (Est) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies 00:48:26 115 Harry Lasker (USA) Modern Adventure 00:48:26 116 Rastko Nikačević (Srb) Team United Shipping 00:50:23 117 Hayden Stevens (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk Development 01:05:32 118 Matyáš Koblížek (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov 01:15:39