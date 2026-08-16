Czech Tour: Andrew August seals overall title despite Fancellu coming back from pedal slip to win final stage
20-year-old US rider misses out on the stage win hattrick but successfully defends yellow for a first pro GC title
Andrew 'AJ' August (Netcompany-Ineos) continued his breakthrough season with overall victory at the Czech Tour, safely sealed on the final day despite not being crowned with a hattrick of stage wins.
Having won back-to-back stages on Friday and Saturday, and with a third straight hill-top finish on Sunday, the 20-year-old American was in the driving seat but only had an 11-second lead over Alessandro Fancellu (MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort), who ended up winning the final stage.
August's Netcompany-Ineos' teammates effectively defended yellow for him, though, setting such a strong tempo on the final climb to Pustenvy that no one dared attack until the dying metres.
Fancellu opened it up at the end and, remarkably, slipped out of his right pedal before clipping back in and accelerating away to the stage win.
August accelerated himself as his rival struggled for speed but when he drew up alongside the Italian he suddenly sat back down in the saddle and slowed his cadence, holding back as the Italian roared ahead once more.
After the final bend August then truly opened the taps but settled for second place on the day, crossing the line in the slipstream. Nicolas Breuillard (TotalEnergies) rounded out the day's podium on the same time.
Not letting Fancellu out of sight meant that August successfully defended the yellow jersey to clinch the first overall stage race success of his young career. His final margin of victory dropped from 11 seconds to seven seconds but he always looked in control throughout the final climb. Domenico Pozzovivo (Solution Tech Nippo Rali) rounded out the final overall podium, 40 seconds down.
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The GC title is August's fifth win of what is fast becoming a breakthrough year, following stage wins at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and Itzulia Basque Country, and the two stage wins already in this race.
Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
03:42:16
|
2
|
Andrew August (USA) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:00:00
|
3
|
Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:00:00
|
4
|
Václav Ježek (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:00:05
|
5
|
Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:00:05
|
6
|
Piotr Pękala (Pol) Att Investments
|
00:00:05
|
7
|
Max Bock (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:00:05
|
8
|
Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:00:05
|
9
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:00:10
|
10
|
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
00:00:10
|
11
|
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
00:00:11
|
12
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:00:14
|
13
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:00:38
|
14
|
Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:00:43
|
15
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
00:00:43
|
16
|
Senne Thonnon (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00:00:43
|
17
|
Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure
|
00:00:43
|
18
|
Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:00:46
|
19
|
Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:00:48
|
20
|
Alberto Carlo Monti (Cze) Att Investments
|
00:00:57
|
21
|
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:00:57
|
22
|
Paul Conor (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie
|
00:01:00
|
23
|
Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:01:00
|
24
|
Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:01:00
|
25
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:01:00
|
26
|
Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00:01:00
|
27
|
Joan Bou Company (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:01:10
|
28
|
Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:01:11
|
29
|
Fernando Tercero Lopez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:01:13
|
30
|
Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:01:21
|
31
|
Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:01:25
|
32
|
Francisco Muñoz Llana (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:01:25
|
33
|
Filip Gruszczyński (Pol) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
00:01:25
|
34
|
Francisco Joel Peñuela Sandoval (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:01:28
|
35
|
Anatol Friedl (Aut) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:01:30
|
36
|
Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:01:34
|
37
|
Florian Samuel Kajamini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
00:01:35
|
38
|
Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00:01:35
|
39
|
Adam Pešek (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:01:37
|
40
|
Matteo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:01:40
|
41
|
Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:01:40
|
42
|
Mateusz Gajdulewicz (Pol) Att Investments
|
00:01:43
|
43
|
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:01:43
|
44
|
Tomáš Přidal (Cze) Team United Shipping
|
00:01:46
|
45
|
Diego Bracalente (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
00:01:49
|
46
|
Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:01:49
|
47
|
Gauthier Servranckx (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
00:02:00
|
48
|
Tomasz Budziński (Pol) Att Investments
|
00:02:08
|
49
|
Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk
|
00:02:15
|
50
|
Davide Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:02:20
|
51
|
Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:02:22
|
52
|
Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:02:46
|
53
|
David Lozano Riba (Spa) Novo Nordisk
|
00:02:46
|
54
|
Zsombor Palumby (Hun) Team United Shipping
|
00:02:49
|
55
|
Gil Gelders (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:02:59
|
56
|
Unai Ramos Murillo (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:03:00
|
57
|
Franciszek Kocur (Pol) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov
|
00:03:05
|
58
|
Nolan Huysmans (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00:03:23
|
59
|
Antonio Polga (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|
00:03:25
|
60
|
Martin Bárta (Cze) Att Investments
|
00:03:28
|
61
|
Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:03:35
|
62
|
Cesare Chesini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
00:03:47
|
63
|
Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:03:59
|
64
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:04:01
|
65
|
Riley Sheehan (USA) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:04:01
|
66
|
Roei Edinger (Isr) Nsn Development Team
|
00:04:12
|
67
|
Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|
00:04:23
|
68
|
Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk
|
00:04:23
|
69
|
Fabien Grellier (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:04:45
|
70
|
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:04:51
|
71
|
Evan Pavis (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie
|
00:04:51
|
72
|
Pablo Lospitao Gonzalez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:05:39
|
73
|
Alex Beldon (GBr) Nsn Development Team
|
00:05:39
|
74
|
Rastko Nikačević (Srb) Team United Shipping
|
00:05:39
|
75
|
Dominik Neuman (Cze) Att Investments
|
00:05:39
|
76
|
Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure
|
00:05:43
|
77
|
Ian Lopez de San Roman (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:05:43
|
78
|
Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:06:25
|
79
|
Leander van Hautegem (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00:06:37
|
80
|
Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:06:58
|
81
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:07:18
|
82
|
Sebastian Putz (Aut) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:07:18
|
83
|
Theodor Clemmensen (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:07:18
|
84
|
Gijs Schoonvelde (Ned) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:07:20
|
85
|
Milan Kadlec (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:07:22
|
86
|
Michael Kukrle (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:07:22
|
87
|
Nikolaos Michail Drakos (Gre) Team United Shipping
|
00:07:22
|
88
|
Quinten de Graeve (Bel) Novo Nordisk
|
00:07:22
|
89
|
Martin Svrček (Svk) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:07:22
|
90
|
Daniel Šilhavý (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov
|
00:07:22
|
91
|
Fabricio German Crozzolo (Arg) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:07:56
|
92
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:07:56
|
93
|
Sergi Darder Gari (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:08:09
|
94
|
Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:09:10
|
95
|
Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:09:49
|
96
|
Ben Swift (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:09:49
|
97
|
Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
00:09:49
|
98
|
Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
00:09:49
|
99
|
Hayden Stevens (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|
00:09:49
|
100
|
Michael Boroš (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:09:49
|
101
|
Jan Kašpar (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov
|
00:09:49
|
102
|
Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00:09:49
|
103
|
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:09:49
|
104
|
Máté Endrédi (Hun) Team United Shipping
|
00:09:49
|
105
|
Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:09:49
|
106
|
Harry Lasker (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:10:30
|
107
|
Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:10:30
|
108
|
Martin Voltr (Cze) Att Investments
|
00:10:30
|
109
|
Samuel Boardman (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:10:30
|
110
|
Michal Schuran (Cze) Team United Shipping
|
00:10:35
|
111
|
Ondřej Pokorný (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov
|
00:10:39
|
112
|
Josef Černý (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:12:27
|
113
|
Adam Bittman (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:12:27
|
114
|
Romet Pajur (Est) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:12:27
|
115
|
Lorenzo Nespoli (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
00:14:54
|
116
|
Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
00:14:54
|
117
|
Vojtěch Soukup (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov
|
00:15:29
|
118
|
Matyáš Koblížek (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov
|
00:24:37
|
DNF
|
Veljko Stojnić (Srb) Team United Shipping
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Andrew August (USA) Netcompany Ineos
|
15:08:12
|
2
|
Alessandro Fancellu (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
00:00:07
|
3
|
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
00:00:40
|
4
|
Filippo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:00:51
|
5
|
Nicolas Breuillard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:00:54
|
6
|
Max Bock (Ger) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:00:59
|
7
|
Václav Ježek (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:01:03
|
8
|
Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Nor) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:01:08
|
9
|
Jan Hirt (Cze) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:01:24
|
10
|
Alex Tolio (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:01:44
|
11
|
Jorge Gutierrez Gonzalez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:01:46
|
12
|
Stefan de Bod (RSA) Modern Adventure
|
00:01:49
|
13
|
Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:01:50
|
14
|
Piotr Pękala (Pol) Att Investments
|
00:01:52
|
15
|
Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:02:01
|
16
|
Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:02:20
|
17
|
Senne Thonnon (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00:02:23
|
18
|
Alberto Carlo Monti (Cze) Att Investments
|
00:02:48
|
19
|
Fernando Tercero Lopez (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:02:53
|
20
|
Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:03:00
|
21
|
Joan Bou Company (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:03:25
|
22
|
Anatol Friedl (Aut) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:03:37
|
23
|
Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:03:44
|
24
|
Alessandro Verre (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
00:04:01
|
25
|
Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:04:05
|
26
|
Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00:04:10
|
27
|
Pablo Carrascosa Miller (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:04:19
|
28
|
Mateusz Gajdulewicz (Pol) Att Investments
|
00:04:32
|
29
|
Francisco Muñoz Llana (Spa) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:04:35
|
30
|
Adam Pešek (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:04:39
|
31
|
Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:04:41
|
32
|
Edward Santiago Cruz Martinez (Col) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:04:48
|
33
|
Filip Gruszczyński (Pol) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
00:05:10
|
34
|
Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00:05:18
|
35
|
Gauthier Servranckx (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
00:05:21
|
36
|
Paul Conor (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie
|
00:05:45
|
37
|
Francisco Joel Peñuela Sandoval (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:06:07
|
38
|
Mattia Stenico (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:06:19
|
39
|
Davide Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:07:06
|
40
|
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:07:30
|
41
|
Kieran Haug (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:07:31
|
42
|
Jack Haig (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:08:08
|
43
|
Matteo Turconi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:08:18
|
44
|
Martin Bárta (Cze) Att Investments
|
00:08:56
|
45
|
Kamiel Bonneu (Bel) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
00:09:11
|
46
|
Florian Samuel Kajamini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
00:09:36
|
47
|
Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Saber
|
00:09:40
|
48
|
Unai Ramos Murillo (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:10:42
|
49
|
Mats Wenzel (Lux) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:10:50
|
50
|
Cesare Chesini (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
00:11:09
|
51
|
Tomasz Budziński (Pol) Att Investments
|
00:11:53
|
52
|
Marco Frigo (Ita) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:12:03
|
53
|
Sam Brand (GBr) Novo Nordisk
|
00:13:00
|
54
|
Riley Sheehan (USA) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:13:02
|
55
|
Antonio Polga (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|
00:13:14
|
56
|
Jan Castellon Ribalta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:13:42
|
57
|
Ibai Azanza Burusco (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:14:01
|
58
|
Tomáš Přidal (Cze) Team United Shipping
|
00:15:05
|
59
|
Nolan Huysmans (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00:15:48
|
60
|
Franciszek Kocur (Pol) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov
|
00:16:00
|
61
|
Pablo Lospitao Gonzalez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:16:06
|
62
|
Gijs Schoonvelde (Ned) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:17:17
|
63
|
Diego Bracalente (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
00:18:47
|
64
|
Samuel Florez Garces (Col) Modern Adventure
|
00:19:33
|
65
|
Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:20:17
|
66
|
Leander van Hautegem (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00:20:49
|
67
|
Michael Kukrle (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:21:05
|
68
|
David Lozano Riba (Spa) Novo Nordisk
|
00:21:16
|
69
|
Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:21:27
|
70
|
Michael Boroš (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:21:41
|
71
|
Zsombor Palumby (Hun) Team United Shipping
|
00:21:43
|
72
|
Fabricio German Crozzolo (Arg) Polti-VisitMalta
|
00:21:58
|
73
|
Milan Kadlec (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:22:05
|
74
|
Jakub Otruba (Cze) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:22:14
|
75
|
Dominik Neuman (Cze) Att Investments
|
00:22:41
|
76
|
Máté Endrédi (Hun) Team United Shipping
|
00:23:08
|
77
|
Evan Pavis (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie
|
00:23:09
|
78
|
Ben Turner (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:23:29
|
79
|
Nikolaos Michail Drakos (Gre) Team United Shipping
|
00:23:36
|
80
|
Martin Svrček (Svk) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:24:03
|
81
|
Sergi Darder Gari (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|
00:24:07
|
82
|
Filippo Ridolfo (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|
00:24:32
|
83
|
Nicola Marcerou (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:24:43
|
84
|
Sebastian Putz (Aut) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:25:42
|
85
|
Lucas Dauge (Fra) Novo Nordisk
|
00:27:08
|
86
|
Gil Gelders (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:27:09
|
87
|
Quinten de Graeve (Bel) Novo Nordisk
|
00:27:47
|
88
|
Ian Lopez de San Roman (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:28:05
|
89
|
Bob Jungels (Lux) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:29:14
|
90
|
Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:30:27
|
91
|
Yen Yi 何 Ho 彥誼 (Tpe) Equipo Kern Pharma
|
00:31:08
|
92
|
Scott Mcgill (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:32:05
|
93
|
Fabien Grellier (Fra) Totalenergies
|
00:34:19
|
94
|
Roei Edinger (Isr) Nsn Development Team
|
00:36:01
|
95
|
Jules Hesters (Bel) Team Flanders - Baloise
|
00:36:11
|
96
|
Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:36:34
|
97
|
Alex Beldon (GBr) Nsn Development Team
|
00:38:25
|
98
|
Theodor Clemmensen (Den) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:40:11
|
99
|
Jan Kašpar (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov
|
00:40:58
|
100
|
Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
00:41:23
|
101
|
Ondřej Pokorný (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov
|
00:41:37
|
102
|
Michal Schuran (Cze) Team United Shipping
|
00:42:11
|
103
|
Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
00:43:00
|
104
|
Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Solution Tech Nippo Rali
|
00:43:00
|
105
|
Samuel Boardman (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:43:34
|
106
|
Adam Bittman (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:44:59
|
107
|
Vojtěch Soukup (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov
|
00:45:26
|
108
|
Josef Černý (Cze) Kasper Crypto4Me
|
00:45:48
|
109
|
Ben Swift (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:45:52
|
110
|
Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:46:02
|
111
|
Daniel Šilhavý (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov
|
00:46:13
|
112
|
Lorenzo Nespoli (Ita) MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort
|
00:48:00
|
113
|
Martin Voltr (Cze) Att Investments
|
00:48:23
|
114
|
Romet Pajur (Est) Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe Rookies
|
00:48:26
|
115
|
Harry Lasker (USA) Modern Adventure
|
00:48:26
|
116
|
Rastko Nikačević (Srb) Team United Shipping
|
00:50:23
|
117
|
Hayden Stevens (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|
01:05:32
|
118
|
Matyáš Koblížek (Cze) Tufo - Pardus Prostejov
|
01:15:39
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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