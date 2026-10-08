Movistar poach top under-23 talent from UAE Team Emirates-XRG

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Ecuador's Mateo Ramírez will turn pro with the Spanish team in 2027 despite being on UAE's development pathway

Mateo Ramírez riding for Ecuador at the 2026 Road World Championships
Ramírez finished 18th at the World Championships in Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG are set to lose one of their emerging young talents in 2027, with Gen Z rider Mateo Ramírez exiting the team to turn pro with Movistar.

Ramírez, 20, from Ecuador, finished fourth overall at the Tour de l'Avenir this summer, just a few weeks after taking the runner-up spot at the Giro d'Italia Next Gen, and has established himself as one of the most exciting GC talents in the under-23 peloton.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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