Mavi García carves out plan for final year of racing with return to UAE Team ADQ

Mavi García on her way to a bronze medal at the 2025 Road World Championships

Mavi García has set out her plans for a final year of racing, and perhaps even beyond, with the Spanish rider shifting from Jayco-AlUla and returning to UAE Team ADQ in 2026.

García raced with the team in 2022, claiming third at the Giro d'Italia women, the Spanish National road race and time trial titles as well as the Classic Lorient Agglomeration.

“I think it’s the best option for me,” said Garcia in a team statement announcing the shift. “I already know the team and many of the people here, both riders and staff. I believe I can make a strong contribution and play a different role now compared to what I’ve had before.

"With Elisa [Longo Borghini] as the team leader, I want to support her and at the same time help the younger riders. I also want to share everything I’ve learned during my career and contribute to the team’s growth – maybe even after I stop racing.”

The year that García spent at UAE Team ADQ was the first of racing for the new squad, and as one of its top points earners the Spaniard made a major contribution to its placing seventh in the world rankings.



The squad now sits third overall in the same classification, with the shift of Longo Borghini to the squad at the start of this season adding considerable strength and also leaving the team with a Grand Tour victory after the Italian once again claimed the Giro d'Italia Women.

The 41-year-old García may be the oldest rider in the women's professional peloton, but there has been no sign that her ability to compete at the top end of the sport is waning. In fact, this season has been among her best.



“I think I can say I’ve reached the peak of my career this year with the Tour de France stage victory and now the World Championships bronze medal. It’s been truly special,” said García, a pro since 2015.

The result in Kigali may have been one she described as the "cherry" on the cake of her cycling career but that certainly doesn't mean she isn't looking for more in 2026.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Even though it will be my last season on the bike, I’ll start it with renewed enthusiasm," García said.



"I think I’ll approach it differently, enjoying it even more because it will be such a special season for me.

"I chose to return to UAE Team ADQ mainly to help the team achieve its goals. I’ve known the ambitions of this project since the very beginning, and I want to support Elisa Longo Borghini while also having a few opportunities for myself – because I believe you never stop improving.”