'A story I’ll remember for a long time' – One month after retiring, French rider handed career lifeline in surprise move to TotalEnergies

Geoffrey Bouchard had ended his seven-year pro career after fracturing his collarbone at Tour de Luxembourg

URAIDLA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Geoffrey Bouchard of France and Team Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale competes in the breakaway during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025, Stage 3 a 147.5km stage from Norwood to Uraidla 491m / #UCIWT / on January 22, 2025 in Uraidla, Australia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

"After 7 intense and memorable years, it's time to hang up the bike," is what Geoffrey Bouchard said on October 13 as he thought his time in professional cycling had come to an end, but just over a month later, TotalEnergies announced him as a surprise signing for 2026.

Bouchard came to the pro peloton late, making his debut with AG2R La Mondiale in 2018 and staying there for the next seven years. Not a prolific winner, Bouchard did have several high points, notably taking the King of the Mountains jersey at the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España. He has one professional victory from a stage of the 2022 Tour of the Alps.

After crashing out of the Tour de Luxembourg and fracturing his collarbone, and amid the current climate of team chaos, with Arkéa-B&B Hotels folding and Lotto and Intermarché heading into a merger, Bouchard accepted that his days were limited and retirement was imminent.

“This is a story I’ll remember for a long time. I was touched by the attention the team showed me. I quickly realized the opportunity, especially since I was preparing to retire from competitive cycling at the end of the year. The discussions convinced me to continue cycling at a high level, within a team that suits me: aggressive and uninhibited."

During his time on TotalEnergies, he will ride under the management of Director of Sport, Benoît Genauzeau, but also long-term team boss Jean-René Bernaudeau, who – despite rumours of his departure – the team confirmed would be staying on for a 27th year as general manager of the Vendée outfit.

