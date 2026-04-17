Finally back from injury, Jordan Jegat takes first professional victory on first day of racing in 2026 at Classic Grand Besançon Doubs

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Tour de France top 10 finisher beats Decathlon CMA CGM duo to the line at Montfaucon

Jordan Jegat of France and Team TotalEnergies competes during the 73rd Gran Premio citta di Peccioli - Coppa Sabatini 2025
Jordan Jegat of Team TotalEnergies (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Having returned to racing for the first time this year from knee issues, it took Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies) just one day of racing to get his first win of 2026, making Classic Grand Besançon Doubs on Friday his first victory as a professional.

The 26-year-old won from a three-man group in the finale, marking moves from the Decathlon CMA CGM duo of Matthew Riccitello and Léo Bisiaux in the final 3km, before out-sprinting them both at the stunning finish in Montfaucon.

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Results

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Classic Grand Besançon Doubs top 10

Position

Rider

Time

1

Jordan Jegat (Fra) Totalenergies

4:18:00

2

Matthew Riccitello (USA) Decathlon CMA CGM

+0:00:06

3

Léo Bisiaux (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM

+0:00:09

4

Byron Munton (RSA) Modern Adventure

+0:00:13

5

Jamie Meehan (Irl) Cofidis

+0:00:22

6

Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

+0:00:31

7

Clément Braz Afonso (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

+0:00:33

8

Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

+0:00:38

9

Thomas Champion (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93

+0:00:44

10

Axel Mariault (Fra) Cic Pro Cycling Academy

+0:00:45

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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