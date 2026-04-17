Finally back from injury, Jordan Jegat takes first professional victory on first day of racing in 2026 at Classic Grand Besançon Doubs

Having returned to racing for the first time this year from knee issues, it took Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies) just one day of racing to get his first win of 2026, making Classic Grand Besançon Doubs on Friday his first victory as a professional.

The 26-year-old won from a three-man group in the finale, marking moves from the Decathlon CMA CGM duo of Matthew Riccitello and Léo Bisiaux in the final 3km, before out-sprinting them both at the stunning finish in Montfaucon.

Jegat played his cards perfectly, with neither Decathlon rider able to distance him, and in the end, he surged away with apparent ease, winning by six seconds from the young US rider and nine seconds from his French compatriot.

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"I've never won a race before and this is my fifth participation in this race. I had it in my head that this would be a good way to start my season. I'm just so happy," said Jegat at the finish.

"It wasn't easy to get into a good position on the final climb. I didn't want to use my effort until as late on as possible; I didn't want to go too soon."

Making up part of the Coupe de France de Cyclisme Sur route, Jegat and his two podium companions will be in action once again tomorrow at the Tour du Jura, where the TotalEnergies man will hope for more success as a former runner-up from 2024.

A top-10 finisher in the Tour de France last season, with his knee problems now resolved and his racing calendar finally underway, Jegat will be looking to have another solid buildup to the Tour, where he will lead TotalEnergies' GC ambitions once more.

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