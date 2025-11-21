TotalEnergies deny reports that team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau will retire at end of 2025 season

Long-standing French manager to continue in 2026 for 27th season at the helm of ProTeam

EERNEGEM, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 24: Emilien Jeanniere of France, Lucas Boniface of France, Thomas Bonnet of France, Sandy Dujardin of France, Valentin Retailleau of France, Florian Dauphin of France, Samuel Leroux of France and TotalEnergies prior to the 78th Omloop van het Houtland 2025 a 198.7km one day race from Eernegem to Lichtervelde on September 24, 2025 in Eernegem, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Team TotalEnergies at the 2025 Omloop van het Houtland (Image credit: Getty Images)

TotalEnergies have issued a categorical denial that, contrary to multiple media reports, longstanding team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau will not be leaving his job at the end of 2025.

Ouest-France had reported on Thursday that Bernaudeau would be quitting as the head of SA Vendée Cyclisme, the organisation for the team which began as Bonjour back in 2000 and which is currently sponsored by giant petrochemical company TotalEnergies.

Bernaudeau had reportedly reached out to former rider and current French national coach Thomas Voeckler to take over the job, though he declined, while ex-Lotto manager Stéphane Heulot was also in the frame.

Bernaudeau, a former professional racer from 1978 to 1988, has been in charge of the French squad since founding the team in 2000. Nine years previously, he founded the Vendée U development squad, which remains a feeder team for TotalEnergies to this day.

