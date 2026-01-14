'I don't really have any ambitions of my own any more' – Victor Campenaerts skips Classics to fully focus on Grand Tour work with Jonas Vingegaard in 2026

Former Tour de France stage winner still dreaming of riding onto Champs Elysées with Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Vingegaard in yellow

Victor Campenaerts during the 2026 Visma-Lease a Bike media day
Victor Campenaerts during the 2026 Visma-Lease a Bike media day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Victor Campenaerts is set to fine-tune and double down on his team worker status in 2026 at Visma-Lease a Bike, with the Belgian racer further strengthening his resolve to limit his own personal goals in order to produce even better performances for leader Jonas Vingegaard.

Campenaerts has triumphs in his own right, one standout victory being when he took a memorable transition stage win at the Tour de France in 2024, but more for what happened afterwards than the win itself.

He first dedicated the biggest triumph of his career to his family, demanding a phone from a journalist on the line to do so – "You can't imagine how much they supported me," he said.

As he explained in a massive outpouring of emotion afterwards, his win was only taken after months of personal challenges, an uncertain future with Lotto, his team at the time, and a massive altitude training camp at Sierra Nevada, during which time in Spain his son was also born.

However, Campenaerts then switched to a much more team-focussed role in 2025 with Visma-Lease a Bike. He told Cyclingnews last year: "I also want to tell my son 'I was on the Champs Elysées with Jonas in the yellow jersey'."

Campenaerts will be racing only stage races in the first half of 2026, starting with the UAE Tour like Vingegaard, then doing Paris-Nice, the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France – where his long-established skills as a time triallist presumably mean he'll surely be a key player for the opening TTT in Barcelona on July 4.

