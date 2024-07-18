'You can't imagine how much they supported me' - Victor Campenaerts takes heartfelt Tour de France stage win for family

By
published

'I was there all the time with my pregnant girlfriend; she gave birth two weeks before we left Sierra Nevada' says Belgian after spending nine weeks at altitude to prepare for Tour de France

Victor Campenaerts of Lotto Dstny celebrates after winning stage 18 of the 2024 Tour de France
Victor Campenaerts of Lotto Dstny celebrates after winning stage 18 of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Tour de France approaches, it's sometimes too quickly taken for granted that the biggest GC days will also contain the race’s emotional high points. But if moments like Mark Cavendish’s 35th victory or Biniam Girmay’s breakthrough bunch sprint triumph this year have already amply disproved that theory, then a win like Victor Campenaerts on stage 18 showed that even a transition stage has just as much hidden potency to deeply move fans, riders and media alike.

You'd have needed a heart of stone, in fact, not to be affected by the TV images of Campenaerts calling his girlfriend and newborn son on the phone and on the verge of tears as he did so, just moments after his stage win in the streets of Barcelonnette. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.