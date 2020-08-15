Remco Evenepoel crashes over the barriers in Il Lombardia

Remco Evenpoel crashed over the barriers and into a ravine during the final 50km of racing at Il Lombardia. Reports are unclear but footage showed the Belgian hitting the barriers on the right-hand side of the road and flipping over the bridge and into a ravine that was covered by trees. Medical teams were quickly on the scene.

RAI television reported that the Deceuninck-Quickstep rider was conscious as medics arrived. Photos showed medics placing him in a precautionary neck brace and transporting him to a waiting ambulance.

The descent of the Sormano is known as one of the fastest and most technical on the professional circuit. In the 2017 edition of Il Lombardia, several riders crashed into a ravine on a different part of the descent.

Jan Bakelants, Laurens de Plus, Simone Petilli and Daniel Martinez were all injured in the crash in 2017.

More to follow...