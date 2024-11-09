Sprinter Andrea Cyr lands lead role for Fount Cycling Guild in 2025

By
published

'Our biggest differentiator as a women's pro team - we aren't rinse and repeat' says founder Jennifer Wheeler about finding talent

Riders at talent camp in Kentucky in the fall of 2024
Riders at talent camp in Kentucky in the fall of 2024 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Fount Cycling Guild confirmed veteran sprinter Andrea Cyr will be among the eight new riders on the 2025 roster for the US-based women's elite racing team. The team moves into a fifth season with a 15-rider lineup.

Cyr was second overall for elite women in the 2023 American Criterium Cup series with the Miami Nights. She had a mixed bag of guest appearances for racing this past season when the Nights team, and two other squads owned by the National Cycling League, were abruptly shut down in April. She scored sixth at Athens Twilight Criterium for Texas Roadhouse Cycling and a string of 10 top 10s at the Chicago Grit race series for Goldman Sachs ETFs.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).