American Criterium Cup: Aline Seitz and Maurice Ballerstedt secure individual titles, while Rylee McMullen and Danny Summerhill best of sprinters in 2025 US series

By published

ACC finale victories at Gateway Cup's Giro della Montagna go to Josephine Peloquin and Richard Holec

2025 American Criterium Cup final podium for top 3 individual women (L to R): Andrea Cyr (Fount Cycling Guild) on second place, overall winner Aline Seitz (UTC Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK) and Rylee McMullen (Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty28) on third place
(Image credit: American Criterium Cup / Marcus Janzow)
Jump to:

Aline Seitz (UTC Butcherbox Cycling p/b Look) and Maurice Ballerstedt (Rose Bikes) won the individual titles of the 2025 American Criterium Cup, completing the set of six one-day races across the US in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 31.

A pillar event for the Bommarito Audi West Gateway Cup in St. Louis, Missouri, the Giro della Montagna was won by Jospehine Peloquin (LA Sweat) and Richard Holec (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire).

Andrea Cyr (Fount Cycling Guild) finished second overall, 21 points back, and also took second in the sprint competition. Rylee McMullen (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28) won the green jersey as sprint champion, was third overall, and her team celebrated the women's team classification victory.

The other three races at the Gateway Cup were not included in the ACC, but offered points for the four-day Omnium. Marlies Mejías (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) won three of the four races and the women's Omnium title, Peloquin second in those standings.

Elite men&#039;s overall podium for ACC (L to R): Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers) second place, overall winner Maurice Ballerstedt (Rose Bikes) and Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles) third place

(Image credit: American Criterium Cup / Marcus Janzow)

Results race #6 - Giro della Montagna

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women - top 10

Pos.

Rider

1

Josephine Peloquin (LA Sweat)

2

Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite)

3

Alexandrine Obrand (Golden State Blazers)

4

Justine Thomas (Kingdom Elite)

5

Laurel Rathbun (Cadence Cyclery)

6

Rylee McMullen (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)

7

Megan Sybeldon (KRT QRT Racing)

8

Sam Quijano (Ride or Die Racing)

9

Andrea Cyr (Fount Cycling Guild)

10

Holly Breck (L39ION of Los Angeles)

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men - top 10

Pos.

Rider

1

Richard Holec (Cadence Cyclery)

2

Maurice Ballerstedt (Rose Bikes)

3

Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers)

4

Bryan Gomez (Kingdom Elite)

5

Cesar Marte (Fusion Cycling Team)

6

Alvaro Hodeg (Team Medellin)

7

Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)

8

Preston Eye (Team Flicker)

9

Brandon Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)

10

Dusan Kalaba (Parks Law Firm All Stars)

American Criterium Cup final individual standings - top 10

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women ACC overall

Pos.

Rider

Points

1

Aline Seitz (UTC Butcherbox Cycling)

176

2

Andrea Cyr (Fount Cycling Guild)

155

3

Rylee McMullen (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)

129

4

Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)

110

5

Josephine Peloquin (LA Sweat)

89

6

Marlies Mejias (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)

87

7

Makayla MacPherson (CCB p/b Levine Law)

82

8

Odette Lynch (Fearless Femme Racing)

66

9

Sam Quijano (Ride or Die Racing)

60

10

Jenna Nestman (Kingdom Elite Racing)

59

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Pos.

Rider

Points

1

Maurice Ballerstedt (Rose Bikes)

189

2

Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers)

178

3

Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)

174

4

Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery)

157

5

Dusan Kalaba (Parks Law Firm All Stars)

145

6

Richard Holec (Cadence Cyclery)

100

7

Tim Smith (Chaney Windows and Doors Pasteria)

56

8

Luke Fetzer (Cadence Cyclery)

51

9

Bryan Gomez (Kingdom Elite)

49

10

Preston Eye (Team Flicker)

46

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews