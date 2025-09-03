American Criterium Cup: Aline Seitz and Maurice Ballerstedt secure individual titles, while Rylee McMullen and Danny Summerhill best of sprinters in 2025 US series
ACC finale victories at Gateway Cup's Giro della Montagna go to Josephine Peloquin and Richard Holec
Aline Seitz (UTC Butcherbox Cycling p/b Look) and Maurice Ballerstedt (Rose Bikes) won the individual titles of the 2025 American Criterium Cup, completing the set of six one-day races across the US in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 31.
A pillar event for the Bommarito Audi West Gateway Cup in St. Louis, Missouri, the Giro della Montagna was won by Jospehine Peloquin (LA Sweat) and Richard Holec (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire).
Seitz finished in the top 20 to secure her overall lead in the ACC, which she has held since the mid-point of the series with a victory at Downer Grove on round three at Tour of America's Dairyland in Wisconsin.
Andrea Cyr (Fount Cycling Guild) finished second overall, 21 points back, and also took second in the sprint competition. Rylee McMullen (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28) won the green jersey as sprint champion, was third overall, and her team celebrated the women's team classification victory.
Ballerstedt, who raced the past three seasons with Alpecin-Deceuninck, targeted the ACC overall in his inaugural year as a multi-disciplinary privateer. He crashed early in the final race, but recovered for a second-place finish on Sunday, one spot ahead of rival Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers) and secured his ACC overall win.
McDonald finished 11 points back in the ACC standings for second overall, with Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles) in third.
Owen Gillott (Chaney Windows and Doors Pasteria) overtook Summerhill in the final race to win the sprint classification. Cadence Cyclery locked up the elite men's ACC team title at the Fulton Market Grand Prix a month ago and confirmed the victory in St. Louis.
The other three races at the Gateway Cup were not included in the ACC, but offered points for the four-day Omnium. Marlies Mejías (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) won three of the four races and the women's Omnium title, Peloquin second in those standings.
Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery [/b Encore Wire) won two races for the men's Omnium title, Bryan Gomez (Kingdom Elite Racing) second overall and Ballerstedt third.
Results race #6 - Giro della Montagna
Pos.
Rider
1
Josephine Peloquin (LA Sweat)
2
Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite)
3
Alexandrine Obrand (Golden State Blazers)
4
Justine Thomas (Kingdom Elite)
5
Laurel Rathbun (Cadence Cyclery)
6
Rylee McMullen (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)
7
Megan Sybeldon (KRT QRT Racing)
8
Sam Quijano (Ride or Die Racing)
9
Andrea Cyr (Fount Cycling Guild)
10
Holly Breck (L39ION of Los Angeles)
Pos.
Rider
1
Richard Holec (Cadence Cyclery)
2
Maurice Ballerstedt (Rose Bikes)
3
Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers)
4
Bryan Gomez (Kingdom Elite)
5
Cesar Marte (Fusion Cycling Team)
6
Alvaro Hodeg (Team Medellin)
7
Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)
8
Preston Eye (Team Flicker)
9
Brandon Feehery (South Chicago Wheelmen)
10
Dusan Kalaba (Parks Law Firm All Stars)
American Criterium Cup final individual standings - top 10
Pos.
Rider
Points
1
Aline Seitz (UTC Butcherbox Cycling)
176
2
Andrea Cyr (Fount Cycling Guild)
155
3
Rylee McMullen (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)
129
4
Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)
110
5
Josephine Peloquin (LA Sweat)
89
6
Marlies Mejias (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)
87
7
Makayla MacPherson (CCB p/b Levine Law)
82
8
Odette Lynch (Fearless Femme Racing)
66
9
Sam Quijano (Ride or Die Racing)
60
10
Jenna Nestman (Kingdom Elite Racing)
59
Pos.
Rider
Points
1
Maurice Ballerstedt (Rose Bikes)
189
2
Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers)
178
3
Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)
174
4
Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery)
157
5
Dusan Kalaba (Parks Law Firm All Stars)
145
6
Richard Holec (Cadence Cyclery)
100
7
Tim Smith (Chaney Windows and Doors Pasteria)
56
8
Luke Fetzer (Cadence Cyclery)
51
9
Bryan Gomez (Kingdom Elite)
49
10
Preston Eye (Team Flicker)
46
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
