Winner of the 2019 Tour de France, Egan Bernal has denied rumours that he is about to retire and has stated his intention to return to the peloton next year, having finishing this season after placing 20th in the Tour de France.

The 29-year-old has been with Netcompany-Ineos since 2018, winning the Tour the following year and the Giro d’Italia in 2021. He has also taken victories at Paris-Nice, the Tour de Suisse and others.

However, a training crash in January 2022, while training at home in Colombia, left him with career-threatening injuries, including a punctured lung, a broken rib and a broken leg, and he was away from racing for eight months. Since returning in August 2022 he has only won four times, three of those in national championships. And while he occasionally shows flashes of his old brilliance, he is unable to compete with the current crop of GC stars.

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Rumours of Bernal’s retirement emerged on Wednesday, October 7, when journalist Daniel Benson reported them on his Substack. Although Bernal has clearly denied he is intending to leave the sport, the wording has left him at least some wriggle room.

"First of all, I am under contract with the team until the end of 2029, and for the time being, I intend to start the upcoming season," Bernal wrote on his Instagram account.

"After so many years dedicated to cycling, I feel I have given the best years of my life to the sport - both as a cyclist and as a person. I have made sacrifices I never imagined, won races that once seemed like impossible dreams, and experienced both incredible highs and very difficult lows; yet today I can look back with peace of mind, proud of everything I have done and achieved, with no regrets.

"Over time, I have also learned that this sport isn’t just about results, victories, or sacrifices. It is also about enjoying the journey and finding the motivation to keep doing what you love.

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"This year, I decided to end my season after the Tour de France. I felt I needed some time for myself - to rest, disconnect a little and regain the sense of calm that can sometimes be lost amidst the relentless pace of competition.

"I have spoken with the team and the people around me, and we are alone the same page: I want to give myself the time and space needed to face what lies ahead with the same conviction and dedication I have always had.

"I don’t know exactly what the coming years hold, and I don’t think I need to know everything right now. For now, I want to enjoy the present, experience this moment calmly, and let time take its course."

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