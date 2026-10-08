'I intend to start the upcoming season' - Egan Bernal denies retirement rumours in personal Instagram post

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The 2019 Tour de France star has a contract with Netcompany-Ineos until 2029

Egan Bernal (Netcompany INEOS) during stage 20 of the 2026 Tour de France in Alpe d&#039;Huez, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winner of the 2019 Tour de France, Egan Bernal has denied rumours that he is about to retire and has stated his intention to return to the peloton next year, having finishing this season after placing 20th in the Tour de France.

The 29-year-old has been with Netcompany-Ineos since 2018, winning the Tour the following year and the Giro d’Italia in 2021. He has also taken victories at Paris-Nice, the Tour de Suisse and others.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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