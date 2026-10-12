Tadej Pogačar 'will probably have to shorten his vacation' to prepare for battles with Paul Seixas next season, says Marc Madiot

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'It's the continuity, the confirmation of what we assumed: that he is an exceptional talent' says Groupama-FDJ United team boss

Paul Seixas celebrates Il Lombardia 2026 victory on the race&#039;s final podium with the race trophy
Paul Seixas looks primed to challenge Tadej Pogačar next year and beyond (Image credit: Getty Images)

Groupama-FDJ United president Marc Madiot has said that Tadej Pogačar "will probably have to shorten his vacation" to prepare for next season after watching Paul Seixas triumph at Il Lombardia.

The French racer has enjoyed a phenomenal rise to the top of the sport this season, winning La Flèche Wallonne, Itzulia Basque Country, and the Italian Monument, as well as finishing fourth on his Tour de France debut.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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