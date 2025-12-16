Soudal-QuickStep add electric lime green to 2026 jersey to boost visibility

News
By published

'Anything that helps us be more visible is a big positive' says Tim Merlier

The 2026 Soudal-QuickStep jersey
The 2026 Soudal-QuickStep jersey (Image credit: Cédric Depraetere)

Soudal-QuickStep have added flashes of 'electric lime' to their traditional blue racing jersey for 2026 to improve visibility and elevate rider safety.

The Belgian team is known for its traditional dark blue and white look, but they have modernised their jersey design with tiger stripes of lime green on the shoulders and back. The 2026 kit is made by Italian brand Castelli and matched with sky blue Specialized helmets and white Specialized shoes.

"I love that this kit keeps the team’s classic look but gives us that extra visibility. I will be very proud to wear this kit in some of the biggest races and hope it brings us lots of success."

The new look builds on the team's Shine for Safety initiative, when the riders wore a fluorescent green training jersey during the ​​Liège-Bastogne-Liège recon and team presentation.

"Safety sits at the core of the team’s philosophy, influencing everything from rider education to equipment choice, and the introduction of electric lime reflects that commitment," the team said.

TOPICS
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.