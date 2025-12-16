Soudal-QuickStep add electric lime green to 2026 jersey to boost visibility

Soudal-QuickStep have added flashes of 'electric lime' to their traditional blue racing jersey for 2026 to improve visibility and elevate rider safety.

The Belgian team is known for its traditional dark blue and white look, but they have modernised their jersey design with tiger stripes of lime green on the shoulders and back. The 2026 kit is made by Italian brand Castelli and matched with sky blue Specialized helmets and white Specialized shoes.

"We all spend a huge amount of time training on open roads, so anything that helps us be more visible is a big positive," sprinter Tim Merlier said of the new colours.

"I love that this kit keeps the team’s classic look but gives us that extra visibility. I will be very proud to wear this kit in some of the biggest races and hope it brings us lots of success."

Soudal-QuickStep begin a new chapter in their long run of success in 2026. Remco Evenepoel has transferred to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and the Belgian team has reverted to targeting the Classics.

New signings include Dylan van Baarle and Jasper Stuyven, with Tim Merlier and Paul Magnier as leading sprinters and part of the Classics squad. The loss of Evenepoel creates more opportunities for stage races and climbers like Mikel Landa, Tour de France stage winner Valentin Paret-Peintre and Britain's Ethan Hayter.

The new look builds on the team's Shine for Safety initiative, when the riders wore a fluorescent green training jersey during the ​​Liège-Bastogne-Liège recon and team presentation.

"Safety sits at the core of the team’s philosophy, influencing everything from rider education to equipment choice, and the introduction of electric lime reflects that commitment," the team said.

"By boosting on-road visibility during races, training rides, and everyday use, the kit enhances how quickly riders can be seen by other road users and is a simple but meaningful step toward improving safety."

Soudal-QuickStep reached a historic milestone of 1,000 victories during 2025 and have added a star to the rear of their jersey in celebration.

Sponsor Safety Jogger has an increased presence on the new kit, with their logo on the shoulders and on the back of our shorts.