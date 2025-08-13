Soudal-QuickStep sign sprinter Alberto Dainese as roster rebuild continues after losing Remco Evenepoel to Red Bull

Soudal–Quick-Step have signed Italian sprinter Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) as they rebuild their roster and return to their roots as a Classics team after losing Remco Evenepoel and their Grand Tour ambition.

Evenepoel ended his contract with Soudal–Quick-Step a year early, with Primož Roglič's team Red Bull–BORA–hansgrohe paying a transfer fee. The transfer has allowed Soudal to save and accumulate an estimated €7-10 million, some of which team manager Jurgen Foré is investing in the team's roster for 2026 and beyond.

The arrival of Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) and Dylan van Baarle (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) has already been announced, with Soudal expected to sign seven new riders for 2026.

Tim Merlier and Paul Magnier are under contract for 2026, with Yves Lampaert and Mikel Landa Meana also extending their contracts.

Dainese gives Soudal a second sprint option alongside Merlier.

"Alberto is a fast guy and we are convinced he has plenty to show in the coming years." Jurgen Foré said, announcing Dainese's arrival for 2026.

"He has racked up some impressive results in bunch sprints not just in stage races or Grand Tours, but he can also show how strong he is in some demanding one-day races, including the Belgian semi-classics. Together, we can aim for some beautiful things in the next two years."

The 27-year-old Italian joins the team from Tudor. He is often placed in sprint finishes and has won stages at the Giro d'Italia in 2022 and 2023. With Tim Merlier (Soudal–Quick-Step) likely to again target the 2026 Tour de France sprints, Dainese is expected to ride the 2026 Giro d'Italia.

"I have been dreaming about joining the Wolfpack since I was a kid. I remember watching the team on the TV and being impressed by their mentality and winning culture, and I’m really happy to finally get this opportunity and ride for Soudal–Quick-Step from next year," Dainese said.

"I noticed in the peloton the way this squad races and their approach to the sport, and this is something that impressed me. I look forward to next season and to giving my best every single time. I would like to bring my contribution to as many victories as possible for the team and live some great moments together with the squad."