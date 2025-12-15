'I want to try to be the best athlete Belgium has ever known' – Remco Evenepoel inspired by Eddy Merckx after fifth Sportsman of the Year award

News
By published

Red Bull rider jets in from training camp to collect prestigious award

Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe’s Belgium rider Remco Evenepoel speaks during a press conference in the media day of their new team in Binissalem on Mallorca Island on December 10, 2025. (Photo by Jaime REINA / AFP)
Remco Evenepoel at the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe training camp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel was named as the Belgian Sportsman of the Year for a fifth consecutive time on Sunday, with Eddy Merckx's record of six titles acting as inspiration for Evenepoel's 2026 season.

25-year-old Evenepoel has been a professional rider for seven years and only missed out on the Sportsman of the Year award when crashes or injury disrupted his success.

TOPICS
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.