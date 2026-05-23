Keegan Swenson uses hermit-mode for two weeks at altitude to 'get the motor tuned in' for second title quest at Unbound Gravel 200

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Three-time Life Time Grand Prix champion supported with 'good wealth of knowledge of tactics' by Specialized Off-road teammates Beers and Würtz Schmidt

Keegan Swenson sets the pace at 2026 Sea Otter Classic Gravel
Keegan Swenson sets the pace at 2026 Sea Otter Classic Gravel (Image credit: Life Time)

Three years have passed since Keegan Swenson (Specialized Off-road) last won Unbound Gravel 200. He told Cyclingnews he has fully recovered from a hip injury suffered in Spain in February and "back to where I needed to be" after two "quiet" weeks of altitude training in New Mexico.

He brimmed with confidence, and noted two other key tell-tale indicators that the podium was attainable next Saturday in Emporia, Kansas - riding this time with a full powerhouse roster of Specialized Off-road and a return to the southern route in the Flint Hills, where he won in 2023.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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