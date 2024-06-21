Romain Bardet set to switch to gravel racing in summer 2025

By
published

Frenchman extends with DSM ahead of final road outings at next year's Giro d'Italia and Critérium du Dauphiné

Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) at the 2024 Giro d'Italia
Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) at the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

DSM-Firmenich PostNL have announced that Romain Bardet has extended his contract with the team through the end of 2025 with a view to retiring from road racing next summer and turning his focus to gravel racing.

Bardet has been with the German team since joining from AG2R La Mondiale in 2021 and he's set to take on one final Grand Tour at the 2025 Giro d'Italia before his final outing on the road on home ground at the Critérium du Dauphiné next June.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix