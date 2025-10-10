Answering the 'what if' – Nicole Frain launches into Gravel World Championships with confidence rediscovered

Nicole Frain on her way to victory at Houffa Gravel 2025

Nicole Frain launched into gravel racing in 2024, and it soon became clear that the 2022 road champion had found a discipline where she could excel. Soon came an opportunity to join a gravel team, Ridley, and commit to a full season exploring what was possible.

Frain had already delivered podiums at a number of key gravel events in 2024, from South Australia's RADL GRVL to The Gralloch, and set off in impressive style during the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium, though fell away later in the race to finish 33rd.

“I actually had a good Worlds last year until some late race issues, so I hope to replicate that,” Frain said in a release from AusCycling.

"Last year I also didn’t hesitate when the move went and I hope to repeat that and to put myself into the front of the race. I had stomach issues late in the race that led to a less-than-ideal result, so hopefully, no repeats of that.”

It was a race that Frain said left her with a sense of 'what if'.

Much has changed in a year for Frain, who has every reason to charge into the 131 kilometres elite women's race at the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships with plenty of confidence. Those podium results have continued and also turned into top steps, with Frain's winning ways – claiming Houffa and Sea Otter Europe Girona – also helping her to take the top points in the UCI Gravel World Series.

That will translate into a position at the front of the grid, in a race where positioning will be key.

“It’s a fast course, with a lot of corners, and when I did it, quite sandy," Frain told AusCycling. "So, there is certainly a technical element to it. I think groups can stay together a while, but it’s also the Netherlands, so we can see what the wind can do also.

“The climbs are all not too long but punchy, so I expect to see it strung out and the elastic to snap out the back. If a strong group isn’t already away it will go on the final climb with 15km to go. But it’s possible to come back depending how it’s ridden. It’s certainly a small group to the line if not a solo rider.”

Frain will be lining up for Australia alongside the always powerful gravel performer Tiffany Cromwell, taking on top gravel riders like Rosa Klöser (Germany), former gravel world champions Marianne Vos (NED) and Kasia Niewiadoma (POL), plus powerhouses from other disciplines such as Lorena Wiebes (NED) and Puck Pieterse (NED).

It's a power-packed list of rivals but Frain has proven that she too has what it takes to be a formidable force in gravel, particularly if the race falls in her favour.

“I feel excited, maybe nervous," said Frain. "I think I can feel confident in my ability, but I know you always need some luck in gravel too,”