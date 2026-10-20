Specialized out, Merida in – End of an era as Soudal-QuickStep and AG Insurance-Soudal shake up bike and equipment suppliers

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Lazer helmets, Sidi shoes, and Prologo saddles coming in as part of raft of equipment changes at the men's and women's WorldTour teams

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) wins stage 5 of the 2026 Eneco Tour in Arnhem, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tim Merlier takes Soudal-QuickStep's final win on a Specialized bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

If a change of name wasn’t enough, Soudal-QuickStep – who will become Soudal-Safety Jogger in 2027 – will change bikes next season, riding Merida after a long relationship with American brand Specialized.

The Women's WorldTour team, AG Insurance-Soudal, are also included in the deal, which will bring about a huge change in the kit riders will race with, Specialized having provided the teams with their entire suite of products for years.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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