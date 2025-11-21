New cycling chapter starts for Alexandr Vinokurov junior as 23-year-old takes on trainee sports director role at XDS Astana

A new cycling chapter is ahead for Alexandr Vinokurov junior, who may have announced his decision to retire from racing at 23 but will remain with XDS Astana in 2026 after taking up a role as a trainee sports director.

As part of the team, where his father Alexandr Vinokurov is general manager and his twin Nicolas remains as a rider, he will work with the sports directors of both the WorldTour and Continental squads.

“In recent seasons, Alex had several injuries, and the last one turned out to be very serious," said Alexandr Shefer, Head Sports Director of XDS Astana in a statement from the Kazakhstani team. "Yes, he showed strong character and managed to come back, riding several races with the Continental team, but his decision to end his career is completely understandable.

"At the same time, it is great that Alex decided to stay in cycling, completed his studies, passed the exams successfully, and now looks with optimism at a new role."

Alexandr raced with the XDS Astana Development team through from 2022 to then end of 2025, though injury left him out of the racing from early March to early September in 2025.

"The transition from the bike saddle to the car’s front seat is never easy, any sports director will tell you that, so I hope that with proper diligence and determination, Alex will succeed,” said Shefer.

His last race before announcing the decision to walk away from the professional peloton was in October with the XDS Astana WorldTour squad in Malaysia at the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi. There Alexandr raced alongside brother Nicolas, who secured fourth place overall, among a team that snared four of the eight stage victories – three with dominant sprinter Matteo Malucelli and the final stage with a well-timed move by Aaron Gate.

It wasn't long after that farewell event that the retiring rider turned his attention to completing the UCI Sports Directors course, a key step in launching into a different side of the sport.

"I'm really happy that its official now, that I can work for the team," said Alexandr Vinokurov junior in an interview posted on the team's social media. "It feels strange of course at the beginning but I think that, as everyone is telling me, you need to get used to it.

"Everyone is giving me some advice but of course I think the biggest advice you can get is from the race. I'm really super excited to start this new chapter."